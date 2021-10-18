Breaking News
Prophets Makasi, Freddy unite for revival concert

18 Oct, 2021 - 15:10 0 Views
Prophets Makasi, Freddy unite for revival concert Prophet Makasi and Prophet Freddy

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

GWANDA-based Prophet Makasi of Destiny Life Ministries has joined hands with Harare-based Prophet Freddy for a revival concert scheduled for December this year.

The event is also set to bring closer gospel acts as the two men of the cloth are music industry players with Prophet Makasi owning PM Studios in Gwanda while Prophet Freddy is a musician.

Speaking from Gwanda, Prophet Makasi said the revival will bless the gold rich mining town.

“Prophet Freddy was in Gwanda recently as we’re planning on hosting a big gospel event at Pelandaba Stadium by December. This will be a big thing for the town,” said Prophet Makasi. – @mthabisi_mthire

 

 

