Prospect identifies rare earth element anomalies

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

AUSTRALIA-LISTED mining concern, Prospect Resources, says it has identified significant-sized rare earth elements (REE) anomalies at its Chishanya Carbonatite project in Buhera district, Manicaland.

REE refers to a group of 17 chemically similar elements, including the 15 elements in the Lanthanide series, and also scandium and yttrium because of their similar properties.

These do not occur naturally as metallic elements but occur in a wide range of minerals, including halides, carbonates, oxides, phosphates and silicates, experts say.

In 2018, the mining group announced that it was preparing to commence exploration at its Carbonatite project with a focus on determining REE potential of the site.

In an update this week, mining Prospect announced that it has identified the REE at Chishanya.

“Prospect Resources has identified two significant sized REE anomalies at its Chishanya Carbonatite project in south-eastern Zimbabwe.

“The deposit was a known source of apatite hosted phosphate but was previously untested for REE; two distinct total rare earth (TREE) anomalies (TREO) have been identified at Chishanya Hill and Baradanga ridge, covering 0,2 and 0,1 square kilometres respectively,” said the company.

Last month, Prospect, which owns the Arcadia Lithium operation in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East province, commenced production under a pilot plant project.

Prospect managing director Mr Sam Hosack was quoted saying: “We are excited by the soil sampling results as an initial indication of Chishanya’s potential to be a REE project.

“Based on these results, we have exercised the option on the adjoining ground to bulk up the project with a view to undertake further exploration and evaluation.”