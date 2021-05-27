Prostate cancer ravages boxing trainer Striker Ndlovu

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

RENOWNED boxing trainer Philip ‘Striker’ Ndlovu is suffering from stage five prostate cancer.

At that stage, the disease has advanced so much that it is virtually incurable and doctors prescribe medication just to ease the pain.

Ndlovu (66) was diagnosed with prostate cancer at the beginning of last year and his condition has deteriorated that he is now bedridden after failing to raise US$3 000 required to undergo a trans-urethral resection of the prostate (Turp) procedure.

A Turp is an operation to remove parts of the prostate that are pressing on the urethra, to make it easier to pass urine.

Since insertion of the catheter, Ndlovu, who offered free boxing training sessions at Tshaka Youth Centre in Makokoba, suspended his classes.

The trainer, a popular figure in Bulawayo’s oldest township for his passion for using boxing to get youngsters off the streets, also conducted boxing classes at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) based ProActive gym.

In his prime, Ndlovu identified and nurtured a number of Bulawayo boxers, who include former World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan African heavyweight champion Thamsanqa Dube and ex-World Boxing Federation (WBF) Africa heavyweight title holder Elvis “Bulawayo Bomber” Moyo.

But he is now a pale shadow of his active self and uses a catheter to help him pass urine, as his condition worsens with each passing day.

He is in dire need of resources to undergo weekly dialysis sessions.

He has missed four dialysis sessions and doctors say this has worsened his condition.

Chronicle Sport visited Ndlovu at his Ejingeni Flat in Makokoba yesterday morning and found him in bed in the one room he uses.

His face is swollen and he now speaks in a faint voice, occasionally dropping a tear as he relates his sad ordeal.

He says he is now unrecognisable, even to himself, and can feel himself fading away everyday unless good Samaritans pass his way soon.

“I never thought that one day I would be bedridden like this. Look, I can’t do anything, I can’t even go out because I can’t walk up and down these three steps (outside the door). My condition has seriously deteriorated and the church (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints), a couple of friends and neighbours occasionally come to my rescue, but I still fall short in terms of getting proper medical treatment,” said Ndlovu.

“I humbly appeal to well-wishers, the corporate world and even the Government for assistance. Temporary catheters and sticking to the recommended diet are expensive, and I can’t afford a thing,” he said.

According to a relative, Precious Zhawu, who stays in the neighbourhood, Ndlovu needs at least US$120 to buy a “temporary” catheter to be used in weekly dialysis sessions.

“His condition is critical and from his history, the prostate cancer is in its final stages, hence he has developed CKD (chronic kidney disease). He now needs dialysis at least twice a week for the rest of his life,” said Zhawu.

Zhawu arrived soon after the Chronicle Sport crew and gave him porridge she brought from her place.

He continuously trembled while having what Zhawu said was his only form of breakfast almost every day.

She said they had no money to buy basic food for him, worse still the recommended diet.

“About a fortnight ago, he mistakenly stepped on the tube and we had to rush him to hospital because he was bleeding heavily. They only dressed his wound and gave him medication to lessen the pain, and his condition continues to deteriorate,” said Zhawu.

A medical expert said Ndlovu urgently needs assistance to return him to dialysis and also buy a permanent catheter.

The doctor said Ndlovu now needs to stick to a strict diet so that he does not further damage his kidneys.

“Because of CKD, he can’t do chemotherapy, hence the need to stick to a proper diet, while taking his treatment and consistently going for dialysis,” said the doctor.

Ndlovu relies heavily on his neighbour, Mandlenkosi Moyo, to take him out for fresh air and to bask in the sun.

“Mandla helps me a lot and knows all the difficulties I go through. Besides taking me out when he is around, he helps me bath and also cleans my room,” Ndlovu said.

Mandlenkosi, is brother to football legend Zenzo Moyo, who is one of the people that are assisting Ndlovu with foodstuffs.

Mandlenkosi described Ndlovu’s condition as pitiful.

“I’ve known Striker since I was young and to see him in such a pitiful state hurts a lot. He can’t walk down these three steps on his own.

Since last year, his condition has been deteriorating and a few weeks ago we had to rush him to hospital after he fell and bled from where his tube is inserted. Striker is in pain, and we wish he can get urgent assistance as soon as possible,” said Mandlenkosi. — @ZililoR