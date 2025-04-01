Protests not only route to raise grievances, opposition ZANC

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

OPPOSITION party, Zimbabwe African National Congress (ZANC) has said protests should not be the only route for citizens to raise their concerns but instead, other forms of engagement, such as dialogue, negotiation, and constructive advocacy must be considered.

Commenting on the failed protests that were called for March 31st by elements that Government has described as cyber terrorists, ZANC president, Mr Timothy Mncube said his party advocates for a multi-faceted approach to addressing economic and political grievances.

“As ZANC, we believe that protests should not be the only route for citizens to raise their concerns. While protests can be an effective way to bring attention to pressing issues, they should be complemented by other forms of engagement, such as dialogue, negotiation, and constructive advocacy, we however acknowledge that citizens have the constitutional right to express themselves and air their grievances,” said Mr Mncube.

He said his party believes in a multi-faceted approach to addressing issues and these include but not limited to, encouraging citizens to participate in peaceful and lawful demonstrations, as enshrined in the constitution, fostering constructive dialogue between citizens, civil society, and Government institutions to find mutually beneficial solutions, supporting community-based initiatives and advocacy groups that promote economic empowerment, social justice, and human rights as well as promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance within Government institutions and the private sector.

“Ultimately, as ZANC, we believe that a combination of these approaches can help create a more inclusive, just, and prosperous society for all Zimbabweans,” said Mr Mncube.