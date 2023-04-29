Proton Bakeries wows Bulawayo at ZITF

Brandon Moyo

[email protected]

PROTON Bakeries, one of the best bakeries in the land says it is taking advantage of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) to express its gratitude to the Bulawayo community for their support.

This is just their second year exhibiting at the ZITF and they have brought all their top-notch products to showcase their appreciation of the support they are enjoying in the City of Kings and Queens.

The company says it has established a brand and name for itself which has seen it dominating the market hence its receiving positive feedback from its customers from Bulawayo and beyond at its ZITF stand. The “Proton Tree” display at the stand is very popular with visitors.

Proton chief sales officer, Daniel Chipato said they were excited by the positive feedback from their market which he says will motivate them to continue improving on their products.

“We are happy to interact with the people. The reception has been amazing, it has been very busy because people like the products.”

Proton Bakeries has a wide variety of baked products from bread to quality biscuits. They listen to customer suggestions to ensure they make exactly what their customers love and need.

“The people like all the products but I’m sure when they come here and see our beautiful Proton Tree, they talk of the Proton Superior White Loaf,” said Chipato.

In line with this year’s ZITF theme: “Continuous Innovation, Global Competitiveness”, Proton promises to continue with innovation so as to churn out products that suit the needs of the market.

Recently they released products like the Caramel Crunch Cookies and Chocolate Chip biscuits.

“Those are innovative products and one-and-a-half years ago we introduced the cake mix so we are promising our customers new products from our innovation team,” said Chipato.