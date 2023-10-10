Proton-Surrey commit to sponsor schools sport

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

THE Proton and Surrey group has promised to continue supporting sport development in schools through sponsoring football tournaments.

This, the company says this will even benefit national teams and also help uplift talented players’ lives.

This comes after the successful hosting of the seventh edition of the National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) 20 and Under tournament at Barbourfields grounds at the weekend.

The tournament was won by St Eric High School of Mashonaland West after beating the host school Mzilikazi 1-0.Sponsored to the tune of US$30 000, the tournament will continue to be an annual feature in the schools’ calendar, according to Surrey group national sales and marketing manager Ranganayi Zihumo.

“There is a need to continue supporting football at school level. We remain committed to this because our aim is to continue partnering Nash and be part of football development in the country,” said Zihumo in an interview with Zimpapers Sports Hub, on the sidelines of the tournament on Saturday.

Zihumo was full of praise in the way Nash organised the tournament and the quality of played shown by the players.

“I was impressed this time around because I have seen a huge improvement from the previous tournament. Nash has done us proud as sponsors and we really appreciate that. The display we saw in the games was so good. It shows we are going somewhere on football. I believe if we continue doing so, Premier League teams will get as many players from this tournament,” he said.

Nash president Arthur Maphosa also acknowledged the symbiotic relationship they have cultivated with Proton-Surrey over the years.

“It has been a journey that we are proud to have started together as Nash and Proton-Surrey. It has led to where we were today and it is pleasing that the sponsors want to continue supporting young talent.“

We want to thank the sponsors for their unwavering support. It goes to show that the corporate world appreciates the need to develop schools sport. Harnessing the country’s young talent is what we do best, as we prepare these players for the bigger stage in professional football,” said Maphosa.

Meanwhile, Hwange High School striker Craig Ndlovu got the top goal scorer award after scoring five goals. Tanaka Chitimbe of Mzilikazi High was the best goalkeeper. Farai Hanyani of St Eric High was best coach and his player Edson Ndlovu was the player of the tournament.