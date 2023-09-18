Proton-Surrey tournament zonal preparations

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

SCHOOLS’ football teams in Bulawayo have started training sessions for the upcoming National Association of School Heads (Nash) Proton-Surrey 20 and Under boys finals, with the province’s zonal competitions scheduled for this Friday.

The finals will be hosted by Mzilikazi High School and plans are that some of the games will be played at the Barbourfields B Arena grounds on October 6.

With the start of the preliminary stage of the tournament, inter-district games have been set for September 29, where provincial champions will be drawn from.

Bulawayo inter-district contests will be staged on September 29 at Gifford High School.

Confirming the official release of the dates for the preliminary competitions, Nash Bulawayo province head of football Christopher Dube said all was set for the zonal games.

“I can confirm zonal games for the Proton-Surrey 20 and Under tournament will be played on September 22. This will be the start of the preparations for the finals that we are set to host as Bulawayo Province.

“All the province’s zones will be competing for a ticket to the inter-districts. The readiness of the schools is overwhelming, in fact we welcome this competition as it gives our school teams more game time and in the process this grows our sport,” said Dube, who is also the Mpopoma High School headmaster.

Turning to the hosting of the tournament finals in Bulawayo, Dube said they were busy with preparations and are confident to hold a memorable event that will cap schools’ football competitions for the year.

“As the zonal games are set to start on Friday, we are glad and confident to say as Bulawayo province all is set for us to welcome and host all the provinces.

“On October 5, teams representing their provinces will undergo a vetting process before the games begin the next day. We are expecting to play over two days, as the finals will be played on October 7. Already, we have booked the Barbourfields grounds. It’s all systems go,” he said.

This year’s launch of the Proton Surrey tournament was held in Marondera on May 26.

The honour to host, bestowed on Mzilikazi High School, was well received in the province.

The school’s headmaster Bhekokuhle Dube told Zimpapers Sports Hub that they were busy sprucing up surroundings as they prepare for one of the biggest tournaments on the schools’ calendar.

“The welcome will be huge. On our part we are now making sure that as the host school we are busy with making sure our grounds and surroundings are in order.”