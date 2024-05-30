Provinces converge in Bulawayo for athletics championships

Sports Reporter

THE Harare Athletic Board (HAB) have set their eyes on defending their title when the country’s sporting provinces converge in Bulawayo for the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (NAAZ) Inter-provincial Track and Field Championships next month.

The national meet will take place at White City Stadium on June 8.

Harare had their selection event last Saturday at the National Sports Stadium B Arena and are going to field a team of 50 athletes.

HAB vice chairperson, Aaron Whyte, who is also one of the coaches to lead the team, said they are out to defend their title.

“We are the defending champions, and we would love to win it again,” said Whyte.

“I know it will be difficult, it (the meet) being in Bulawayo, and they are a strong province. We are, however, going for gold,” he said.

The national competition will double as the final selection event for the Africa Senior Championships team.