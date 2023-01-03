Provincial cross-country events to mark athletics season start

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

AS per tradition the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) calendar will get underway with the hosting of the provincial cross-country events this coming weekend.

The national cross-country Championships are slated for January 16. Naaz will use the nationals as part of preparations for the World Cross Country Championships slated for Australia in February.

Zimbabwe will also host the National Junior Championships and the Senior Inter Provincial Tournaments in March.

Naaz is leaving nothing to chance for Zimbabwean athletes to make the grade for the 2024 Olympic Games with the road map being fine-tuned. The association had a fruitful 2022 season after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted and focus is now on preparing athletes to make the grade for the 2024 Olympics.

The 2023 World Athletics Championships will then take place in Budapest, Hungary, in August. – @innocentskizoe