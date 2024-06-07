Provincial hero, Cde Dube laid to rest

Johnsias Mutonhori, [email protected]

THE Midlands province yesterday bid a solemn farewell to former liberation war fighter, Cde Lemson Dube, who was laid to rest with full military honours at the Midlands Provincial Heroes acre.

Cde Dube died on Sunday afternoon, at Kwekwe Hospital after battling cancer for a protracted period and was conferred a Liberation hero status.

He was described as a man of unquestionable liberation war credentials, a true cadre of the ruling party ,ZANU-PF, a dedicated career civil servant, a father figure and a distinguished civic leader.

Cde Dube was born on March 8, 1959 in Sibangani Village under Chief Chingoma in Mberengwa District.

He did his Primary education at Vhumungwana and Domboshava Primary School before proceeding to Gesham Community School for Secondary education where he was subjected to torture by the racist white colonial regime for being associated with his brother, Cde Charles Dube who was a well-known war collaborator in their home area.

After experiencing the brutality perpetrated by the Rhodesian white minority regime, Cde Dube made the brave, selfless, and patriotic decision to join the war of liberation in Mozambique.

He underwent military training at Samakweza/Inyamhinga in Sofala Province and later attested into the Zimbabwe National Army in 1981.

During his time of service, he received medals including the Independence Medal, a 10-year service medal, a 20-year service medal, and a Mozambique campaign medal.

He did a Junior leadership management Course, Radar operator Air Defense tactical, and Troop medical training.

Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Owen Ncube commented on Cde Dube for the selfless sacrifice that he demonstrated during the liberation war and during his time of service in the National Army.

“Cde Dube, today the Midlands Province salutes you as we take great lessons from your commitment, selflessness, and sacrifice towards the struggle to

“You fought for equality, human rights, respect, peace, reconciliation, and development by symbolically turning bayonets into plow shares after independence.”

Minister Ncube challenged the youth to imitate Cde Dube by protecting the gains of the liberation struggle and taking a lead in the economic transformation.

“Our youths should emulate Cde Dube’s exemplary commitment to the defense of our national sovereignty by being patriotic, loyal, resolute, and vigilant against both domestic and foreign threats.

“Furthermore, youths should lead in the Second Republic’s economic transformation trajectory in the same manner they supported the war of liberation,” he said.

The late Cde Dube is survived by his wife Khezi Ntombana, five children and seven grandchildren.