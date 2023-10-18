Provincial launch of inaugural Brand Zimbabwe Consultative meeting

Online writer

THE provincial inaugural Brand Zimbabwe Consultative meeting for Mashonaland East has been officially opened.

Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Sen Apolonia Munzverengwi officiated at the opening.

Brand Zimbabwe, according to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, is an initiative that was approved by President Mnangagwa in 2018 with an idea of coming up with a national brand.

The Brand Zimbabwe initiative is being spearheaded by AGOS consulting.

The official opening ceremony was attended by traditional leaders, representatives from the Business community, vendors, Chairperson and CEOs of rural district councils and Government officials.