Psalmist Lindiwe finalises album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

[email protected]

UPCOMING Beitbridge-bred gospel musician Lindiwe Machacha who uses the stage name Psalmist Lindiwe has started working on her album set for release in October.

The Extended Play (EP) production that is titled Ngwcele Jesu is set to have four tracks; title track, Zambule nkos’uJesu, Siyoqolotsha and Thulul’ umoya.

Speaking from her base in Johannesburg Psalmist Lindiwe said: “As a newbie in the music industry particularly in the gospel genre l have taken it upon myself to release works that will ensure my brand grows and is known.

“The upcoming EP which l hope to release by October is all about praising and glorifying God who has been with us from the first day that we made our way to the earth. It’s a reminder that we have to always be grateful for the gift of life,” said Psalmist Lindiwe.

The songbird has under her belt an album titled Zulu khaya lami and five singles l have, Sino mmeli, Lizwi, Ngezi nsuku zonke and Ngisimamise.

