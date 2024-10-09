Psalms of Praise: Snowy’s second album pays homage to late mom

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Fast-rising gospel musician Snowy is gearing up for the launch of his second live DVD recording, Psalms of Praise, which was recorded at the Word of Life auditorium in Bulawayo.

The launch will take place on Sunday during a church service at Harvest House International Headquarters in Selbourne Park.

The album Psalms of Praise features tracks, Uyangimangaza, Jehovah Ndimambo, Ndimi Moga, Ngcwele, Less of Me, Kuzohlatshelwa Khona, Ekhaya Ezulwini, Ngiswelimilomo Ezinkulungwane, and Hlala Kuye.

Snowy shared that the album’s purpose is to minister the message of Jesus Christ and remind listeners of His imminent return.

“The album is a tribute to my late mom and one of the songs, Ekhaya Ezulwini, was written in her memory. I remember her telling me, ‘My son, always remember that you work for your salvation. I have raised you in the ways of the Lord, and I’ve done my part,’” said Snowy.

The nine-track album showcases a variety of genres to appeal to different ethnic groups, including a Tshibilika track (Ndolwane) titled Ngiswelimilomo Ezinkulungwane.

“I’m grateful to our Bishops, Dr C and Dr S Nyathi, for giving me the platform to celebrate the success of this project,” Snowy added.

— @mthabisi_mthire