PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich: Kingsley Coman heads winner to settle Champions League final

German powerhouses Bayern Munich overcame first-time Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon to lift the iconic trophy

Aristocrats Bayern Munich outclassed nouveau riche Paris Saint-Germain to win their six Champions League title on Sunday night and show German football has been the real superstar of European football this season.

The last game of the longest season ended with victory for champions of the Bundesliga – the first big league to return from lockdown.

Qatari-owned PSG sent out the world’s two most expensive players in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe but both missed golden chances on the big occasion.

And instead it was Frenchman Kingsley Coman who nodded home the 59th-minute for Bayern’s 159th goal of an incredible treble-winning season. They are the first team to lift the Champions League after winning every match.

Hansi Flick’s team finished the season with 21 consecutive wins and 43 goals in 11 Champions League matches, including embarrassingly one-sided wins over Tottenham and Chelsea.

The Bavarian club’s efficiency, which also saw them humiliate Barcelona, has been anything but boring.

And they will add Leroy Sane to their ranks this season. No wonder young English talents like Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham want to play in the Bundesliga. – Mirror (UK)