PSL action back, hopefully with a bang

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

AFTER three weeks of absence as a result of venue crisis, the country’s local elite football league bounces back this weekend.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League took a break in early June after National Sports Stadium was deemed no longer suitable to host matches owing to lack of ablution facilities.

Adding to that was the fact that Rufaro Stadium is being renovated.

Former Cup Kings, Caps United’s home match against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium headlines the weekend programme released yesterday.

After over a month in which stadia owners were expected to bring their facilities to standards acceptable by the First Instance Board, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League roars to life on Saturday with a full programme released yesterday.

“The Castle Lager PSL matches resume this week after a three- week break which was necessitated by stadia challenges,” said the League’s spokesperson Kudzai Bare last night.

With Harare which caused the break still without a stadium for the seven teams from the capital, Makepekepe had no option but to opt for Emagumeni in Bulawayo.

Bare said it is their hope as the Premier Soccer League that work being done at the National Sports Stadium and Rufaro will be completed soon.

When the custodians of the National Sports Stadium insisted that fans be shut out because of water reticulation challenges at the giant facility, the PSL decided to suspend league matches to allow time for the stadium to be attended to.

The move attracted mixed feelings with some saying Caps and Dynamos were being protected and a fair number congratulating the league for the decision citing the cholera threat and the bare reality that fans would lose out.

“We are however expecting refurbishment works that are taking place at Rufaro and the NSS to be completed soon,” said Bare.

She said they were expecting football fans, thirst of action because most leagues they follow are on a break, to come in their numbers.

“We are grateful to football fans for their continued support and look forward to them coming in their numbers to enjoy the game,” she said.

It is an advantage to Highlanders fans as they will have the luxury of watching Caps United twice in the City of Kings in Castle Lager matches this year.

The Caps-Highlanders encounter has since 1980 been a tricky encounter with either side at times rising from the ashes to spoil it for the other.

A gruelling battle with goalmouth action is expected. Rarely do the two teams’ clashes get more than four goals, a tight contest could be on the cards.

Bosso gaffer Baltermar Jose De Oliveira Brito will be wary of his team’s strikers failing to find the target. He has been poor on numbers in attack and creativity that opens opponents’ defence. His strikers have on many occasions been seen shying away from responsibility seemingly enjoying being marked and for a team in the chasing pack, it is inconceivable that the top goal scorer Calvin Chigonero has two goals.

Brito has a solid defence led by legendary goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, defence chief Peter Muduwa and Mbongeni Ndlovu.

Sadly the coach will have to count on a miracle in attack more than rehearsed football attacking strategy as he has an ineffective strike force.

For Caps United they will obviously count on PSL and Zifa transfer systems coming to the party. They are desperate to have their former skipper Moses Muchenje and former Harare City star Learnmore Muyambo getting their transfer papers ready.

The duo has since the beginning of the month been training at the greener side of Harare. Word from the capital is that they were headhunted and training with a view of building a side around their involvement in the second half of the year.

There is also the prospect of once highly rated Tafadzwa Rusike, a potential returnee from Zambia, being available.

While the biggest match of the weekend is in Bulawayo without any doubt, action starts on Saturday with a mouthwatering programme.

High riding Bulawayo Chiefs who have turned a page to hope under Lizwe Sweswe in the last two and half months, will be home to Green Fuel who are under Rodwell Dlakama.

It is a clash of two shrewd technicians who have given their respective teams hope of survival after dismal starts to the season.

ZPC Kariba will play for the first time at their home ground Nyamhunga after it was certified ready.

Manica Diamonds will play host to Sheasham FC who to date have hogged the limelight off the field than in it after refusing to play Caps United at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane. The stunt has seen focus switch to what they are capable on the field than their stubbornness in disregarding the League.

The match, home away for the hosts as their Sakubva Stadium is yet to meet standards will be played at Gibbo Stadium in Chiredzi.

The highlight of Saturday will be FC Platinum against Chicken Inn FC at Mandava Stadium. Chicken Inn were blowing hot when the programme was halted while FC Platinum has stayed the team to beat in the last seven years as they have a good coach and resources better than their opponents.Prince Matore has done well to have Chicken Inn dreaming and believing they are in contention for the big one.

Log leaders Ngezi Mine will be home to unpredictable Hwange who have picked up more points on the road than at home.

In Gweru on Sunday Black Rhinos will entertain Dynamos a good test of the newly homologated Bata Stadium.

Hopes are high that there will be some exciting football for the fans.

Fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs v Green Fuel (Luveve Stadium), Manica Diamonds v Sheasham (Gibbo), FC Platinum v Chicken Inn (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Hwange FC (Baobab Stadium). ZPC Kariba v Yadah (Nyamhunga Stadium)

Sunday: Black Rhinos v Dynamos (Bata), Caps United FC v Highlanders FC (Barbourfields Stadium), Triangle United v Cranborne Bullets FC (Gibbo Stadium), Herentals College v Simba Bhora (Mandava Stadium)