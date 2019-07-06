PSL action resumes…Highlanders travel to Ngezi

Sikhumbuzo Moyo/Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporters

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum are today likely to have a lean substitutes bench when they take on league debutants Manica Diamonds at Mandava Stadium due to injuries that have rocked their camp.

The Zvishavane-based side this week trained with just 13 players, who include two goalkeepers as some of their players are injured while the Moyo twins Elvis and Kevin are reportedly on trials at South Africa’s Chippa United.

Veteran striker Mkhokheli Dube is said to be in the United States of America for as yet to be disclosed business.

Gangly defender Lawrence Mhlanga is serving suspension after picking up a red card when Pure Platinum Play played against Bulawayo Chiefs.

“We have injuries and players on trial. Some may pass late fitness tests so we can only confirm tomorrow (today)” said FC Platinum media relations officer Chido Chizondo.

Players on the injury list are Ali Sadiki, William Stima and Raphael Muduviwa, while Perfect Chikwende has pressing family commitments with Godknows Murwira reportedly on his way back to Harare giants Dynamos.

The Norman Mapeza-coached side registered 23 out of the expected 25 senior players but didn’t register any juniors under the five juniors slot.

Players that will face the league debutants this afternoon, barring any late changes to those injured, are Petros Mhari, Francis Tizayi, Gift Mbweti, Farai Madanhanga, Kelvin Madzongwe, Gift Bello, Ransome Pavari, Never Tigere, Devon Chafa, Charles Sibanda, Eonde Albert, Lameck Nhamo and Rahman Kutsanzira.

Pure Platinum Play go into today’s encounter against the diamond miners sitting at the apex of the standings with 24 points, a point ahead of second placed Chicken Inn who themselves are tied with Caps United while army outfit Black Rhinos have 22 points.

Impeccable sources said the club will brutally invade the market before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn are aiming at bouncing back to winning ways when they take on second from the bottom Mushowani Stars at Luveve Stadium this afternoon. The Gamecocks will bank on the league’s leading scorer Clive Augusto who has banged 11 goals in 11 matches.

Augusto has had his fine form rewarded with the April and May Player of the Month accolades.

Chicken Inn could also use the tie against Mushowani Stars to field utility player Liberty Chakoroma who joined the club after having had his contract terminated by Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Both Chicken Inn and Mushowani drew 0-0 against Triangle and Hwange respectively.

Former champions Caps United have a tough encounter against ZPC Kariba at the resort town, while Black Rhinos face relegation threatened Yadah.

Traditional giants, Highlanders and Dynamos will be out to steer away from the relegation zone when they face tricky customers.

Highlanders, two points above the drop zone, are away at Ngezi while DeMbare on 15 points and three points out of danger are at home to fifth placed Chapungu.

Highlanders, who just lost head coach Madinda Ndlovu, who resigned to take up a better offer in Botswana, head to Ngezi bubbling with confidence having won 1-0 against perennial rivals Dynamos in their last encounter. — @ZililoR