PSL action returns after 237 goals from 126 matches

Fungai Muderere

[email protected]

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) will on Saturday make a return after a two weeks sabbatical that was meant to accommodate Warriors’ Fifa 2026 World Cup Qualifiers that saw them go down to Lesotho and South Africa.

Initially, the league action was set to bounce back on June 21 but the postponement of the Cosafa Men’s Championship has brought the games a week earlier.

Before the breather, 14 league matches had been played producing 237 goals from 126 matches.

Highlanders’ Lynoth Chikuhwa is the leading top goal scorer with seven goals to his name. -@FungaiMuderere