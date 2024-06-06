PSL action to resume week earlier

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League action will now resume a week earlier amid revelations that the Cosafa Senior Men’s Championship has been cancelled.

A total of five matches were played before the country’s elite football league took an initial three-week break that was expected to end on June 21.

The break was meant to accommodate the upcoming Fifa World Cup Qualifiers and Cosafa (senior) Men’s Competition in South Africa.

The World Cup Qualifiers are set to start tomorrow and end on Tuesday and the Cosafa competition was expected to start soon after.

-@FungaiMuderere