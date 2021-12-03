PSL advised to suspend matches

The Premier Soccer League has been advised to heed Kaizer Chiefs’ call and suspend the DStv Premiership with immediate effect until January.

Amakhosi have written a letter to the PSL pleading with them to postpone their matches as some of their team members and staff have been infected by Covid-19.

This comes after Kaizer Chiefs reported an alarming surge in positive Covid-19 cases at the club Friday morning.

The club reported 31 positive cases which has thrown into doubt their next immediate fixtures with a number of players sidelined.

Ex-Chiefs coach and football expert Sergio dos Santos says the league would be wise to listen to the club’s plea.

“Well I think realistically, if you look around, in Gauteng especially, the new variant seems to be very rampant,” Dos Santos tells Kickoff.com.

“Which means at the moment it’s Kaizer Chiefs, but the chances are very high that more teams will have the same problem.

“There is no question about it. It’s better for the league to maybe suspend the games between now and the end of the year. Then restart playing in the new year. It might be a good idea.

“If they don’t do that, more teams are going to pick up the virus. It’s going to get worse. Of course, it’s going to be a problem because people want to watch soccer.

“But as you know the number of people that are allowed to go enter stadiums is a small amount anyway, so it doesn’t make much of a difference. Christmas is also coming, people got other things to think about.

“So the game of soccer never dies, it’s always going to be there. The important thing here is the safety of the players, the safety of the personnel that work at the club.

“That’s more important than playing matches and letting people be exposed to the new virus.

“What they can do immediately is to suspend Chiefs games while other fixtures continue, then see what happens in the next few weeks.

“But my opinion is once one club starts, it’s going to happen to other clubs I’m sure.” – Kick Off