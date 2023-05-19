PSL call Sheasham to order

Supporters sit on sand ridges at Bata Stadium in Gweru during a Castle Larger Premier Soccer League encounter between Sheasham FC and Highlanders FC recently

Ricky Zililo

THE Premier Soccer League is unmoved by Sheasham Football Club’s quest to have the Castle Lager Premiership encounter against Caps United played at Gweru’s Bata Stadium, saying the facility will only be allowed to stage topflight matches once outstanding works are completed.

Throughout the week, Sheasham has been adamant that they will play their home league match at their unfinished Bata Stadium after the league suspended the facility to allow for completion of works.

Sheasham haven’t taken the issue to move their home matches out of Bata lightly, arguing that the league has no jurisdiction to stop them since it was the First Instance Body (FIB) who granted them clearance to use the venue.

Bata played host to the Sheasham-Highlanders match a fortnight ago, with the tie ending 0-0.

It was during the Highlanders game that unfinished sections of the facility that include terraces were noticed, leaving questions on how the FIB cleared Bata.

Sheasham host Caps United on Sunday, and the PSL as well as Zifa have written to the club notifying them that the encounter will be played at Mandava Stadium.

In a letter addressed to Sheasham chairman Reginald Chidawanyika, titled “Use of Bata Stadium,” acting Zifa chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela acknowledged receipt of the club’s concerns and encouraged them to speed up completion of works at Bata.

“We acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 15 May 2023 and concerns were fully noted. The Association also deeply understands the inconvenience caused to the club.

“ZIFA has had discussions with the Premier Soccer League and in the interest of football and as a way forward, we humbly request that Sheasham Football Club use Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane for their next league match.

“The Association fully understands and appreciate the wonderful work done by your club. We implore the club to continue with the great work and also address the following outstanding issues:

(a) Clearing of debris

(b) Continuous maintenance of the turf (playing surface)

(c) Equipping of doping control room

(d) Completion of terraces

(e) Use of quarry stones in the parking areas

(f) Use of non-slippery material on the tunnel pathway

(g) Complete sign posting of the faculty.

“As we await for your feedback, please dear Honourable Chairman accept our sincere and warmest regards,” wrote Gwesela.

Sheasham has been advertising that the match will be played at Bata, leading to the PSL writing to the club notifying them that they have no right to change a venue without approval.

“We note that the ZIFA Acting Chief Executive Officer has responded to your Club President’s letter clarifying the work that needs to be done before the stadium hosts Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches.

“Please be advised that the PSL match between your Club and Caps United Football Club is scheduled to be played at Mandava Stadium as per the Match day 10 program released by the PSL Competitions Manager.

“We draw your attention to the Premier Soccer League Rules and Regulations which state that;

“Order 18.1: Every Club shall be obliged to honour every league fixture as directed by the League Secretariat.

“Order 18.5: Clubs have no right or powers to change fixtures without written approval of the League.

“It is our hope that the outstanding works at Bata Stadium will be completed as soon as possible,” wrote the league’s chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele. — @ZililoR