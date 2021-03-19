PSL club registration deadline today

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League’s plans for the resumption of football are in motion, with clubs expected to submit registration details as well as the provisional players’ retainers list.

The PSL which will open its office on April 1, had set a February 28 as the clubs’ registration deadline, but following uncertainty, the league relaxed and set today as the deadline for submission of teams’ databases.

Kennedy Ndebele, the PSL chief executive officer, yesterday said following an announcement on the resumption of sporting activities, they’ve already started putting in place modalities for football to return without fans.

“The Premier Soccer League accepts the conditions and operating procedures set by the Sports and Recreation Commission in light of the return of football. The league is currently in the process of engaging key stakeholders to discuss the steps to be taken to meet set conditions for the safe and appropriate return of football.

“The process will involve Covid-19 testing, pre-season training, registration of players and inspection and sanitisation of stadia before the commencement of competitions. The league’s priority is the health and safety of the nation, including players, coaches and club staff and supporters and will ensure that all necessary safety precautions are taken.

“As such, plans are being done to prepare for resumption of football without fans. On the administrative side, the deadline for submission of clubs’ database is on Friday (today) and we’ve asked them to also submit their provisional players’ retainers list,” Ndebele said.

Since the league will restart without fans, it is highly likely that the topflight will be broadcast on TV or livestreamed on the internet.”

Elite leagues like the English Premiership, LaLiga of Spain, Germany’s Bundesliga, French Ligue 1 and South Africa’s DStv Premiership play their matches without fans.

Fifa and Caf have said countries that want to have fans must apply for permission, provided that their governments agree to having supporters. — @ZililoR