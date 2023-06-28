PSL clubs eye new players. . . countdown to transfer window as clubs target gunmen

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

MOST Castle Lager Premier Soccer League teams have set their focus on beefing up their strikeforce when the mid-season transfer-window opens on Saturday.

Bulawayo soccer giants Highlanders FC who are second on the table with 22 points from 12 games, are targeting Bulawayo Chiefs striker Obriel Chirinda.

Bosso have formally approached Bulawayo Chiefs and the two parties have started negotiations. Indications are that Chiefs are willing to release Chirinda who still has at least 18 months left in his contract.

Chicken Inn, third on the table with 21 points and two points behind pacesetters Ngezi Platinum Stars, are said to be keeping a close eye on Obert Malajila, a striker turning out for Zifa Southern Region Division One Soccer League side ZPC Hwange.

Chicken Inn coach Prince Matore told Chronicle Sport yesterday that he needs a good attacker to join his squad.

“If we get an exceptional striker or midfielder we will then make an addition but if we don’t, I trust in the squad we have. I can only make an exception if we can get a midfielder and a striker,” Matore said.

Chicken Inn’s central attacking midfielder Michael Charamba has been in fine form for the Gamecocks, scoring four out of their 12 goals.

Strikers Brian Muza and Marlvin Whata each have two goals, the same as veteran central midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu.

Bulawayo Chiefs who are on the verge of losing striker Chirinda to Highlanders, are content with their squad.

“I haven’t had plans to add any players and my wish is to maintain the squad. In the event that we lose Obriel, there are a couple of youngsters who have been training with us who we will promote, otherwise this squad is okay.

“Sometimes for you to be involved in the market, you have to be guided by the financial muscle of the club. From the recruitment we made at the beginning of the season, I’m content and can’t complain at all,” said Bulawayo Chiefs coach Lizwe Sweswe.

Former national team midfielder Danny “Deco” Phiri, goalkeeper Khulekani Dube, exciting right back Brian Rusinga, utility player William Stima, forwards Nixon Gama, Ayanda Ncube and Kuda Musharu are some of the players that Sweswe introduced to Bulawayo Chiefs at the start of the season.

Bulawayo Chiefs are seventh on the table with 17 points and Sweswe will be hoping that his experienced players carry them through the last half of the season.

Mid-table side with the most number of draws, nine from 12 outings, Triangle United are in the hunt for a striker.

“If we can get a striker, someone with a knack for scoring goals, I think our puzzle will be complete,” said Thulani Sibanda, Triangle United’s coach.

Hwange’s coach Nation Dube said: “Four additions, two strikers and two midfielders will do for us. Being mid-season, we can’t go for a player we will groom but a player who will come in and solve the immediate problem that we have. We want someone who will lead the boys, someone who will help the young boys grow because if you look at some of the matches where we lost points, it was due to lack of experience.” — @ZililoR