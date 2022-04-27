PSL condemns hooliganism

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) has condemned hooliganism at their matches and implored the Zimbabwe Referees’ Committee to look into rising complaints about poor officiating.

Ugly scenes spoiled a beautiful football day at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane last Saturday when a section of fans threw missiles and invaded the pitch protesting a penalty awarded to FC Platinum in their league match against Highlanders, with the score deadlocked at 1-1.

Assistant referee Albinos Zigwati raised his flag to signal a penalty indicating that Bosso defender Peter Muduhwa had fouled winger Walter Musona.

The foul was committed outside the box, but Zigwati flagged for a penalty instead of a free-kick.

The game was abandoned in the 84th minute after police fired tear smoke into the stand opposite the VIP section when fans had already taken their seats and the match was preparing to resume.

The PSL has received the referee and match commissioner’s reports and is awaiting the police report before instituting disciplinary procedures.

“The PSL is concerned about acts of violence and hooliganism in football and is currently engaging all relevant stakeholders to find a lasting solution.

We urge clubs to engage their supporters to refrain from breaching PSL Rules and Regulations to ensure safety at football matches.

Fans should be aware that the referee’s decision is final.

“Encroaching onto the pitch before, during and after a match is an offence that results in serious punishment for clubs.

While we do not condone violence, we would like to note that we have received numerous complaints regarding the performance of match officials at PSL matches and we implore the Zifa Referees’ Committee to seriously look into the matter,” PSL said in a statement.

At the beginning of the month, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services side Whawha complained against the referee for awarding FC Platinum a controversial late penalty leading to their 1-0 defeat.

Following that incident, Whawha coach Luke Petros-Jukulile said: “I don’t have much to say, but this kills the spirit of the game.

I don’t have the power to question the decision making and referees, but perhaps it could have been otherwise had it been a different day.”

Highlanders also lodged a complaint against match officials who handled their away game against Triangle United, which they drew 0-0.

Table toppers Dynamos also raised a complaint before and after their 2-0 win against Bulawayo Chiefs.

DeMbare also complained about officiating at the Independence Cup final which they lost 0-1 to Highlanders.

Meanwhile, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said 15 people were arrested during Saturday’s skirmishes in Zvishavane and the police are still conducting investigations.

“ZRP is conducting investigations in connection with violence which transpired during the FC Platinum and Highlanders game on Saturday.

So far 15 suspects are in police custody.

“We will give a conclusive statement after investigations.

If anyone engages in any form of violence outside the football pitch or inside, the police have the mandate to maintain law and order and we will not hesitate to move in,” Nyathi told our Harare Bureau.

