PSL End Game weekend! Arenel, Chegutu Pirates out! Byo Chiefs, Bikita Minerals & Hwange fight for survival

Lawrence Moyo, Head Zimpapers Sports Hub

THE 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season concludes this weekend with all the drama set for Sakubva and Wadzanai where two of the teams, Bulawayo Chiefs, Bikita Minerals and Hwange will be relegated.

Bulawayo Chiefs, who go into the weekend matches occupying the final survival slot, face a tough afternoon away to Manica Diamonds at Sakubva while newcomers Bikita Minerals and Hwange clash in a must-win encounter at Wadzanai.

Barring very strange results, the top four positions have been sealed regardless of the weekend’s results as goal differences cannot, realistically, be overturned in one round of matches.

Champions Simba Bhora, who will be crowned at Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba tomorrow, have 66 points and enjoy a four-point advantage over second placed FC Platinum who have a six-point gap with outgoing champions, Ngezi Platinum.

While the gap between Ngezi Platinum and fourth-placed Manica Diamonds is just three points, the deposed champions have a goal difference of plus 21 while the Gem Boys have plus seven and it will take a 14-goal swing for there to be a change on the third and fourth positions.

As such, it is a foregone conclusion that the top four will be Simba Bhora, FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum and Manica Diamonds, in that order.

As such, all eyes will be on the relegation battle where ZPC Kariba, with 38 points from 33 matches, are virtually safe by virtue of a goal difference of minus two. While either Bikita Minerals or Hwange, who have 35 points, can catch up with ZPC Kariba on 38 points, their goal differences make it impossible to finish higher.

Bikita Minerals are on minus 11 while Hwange have minus 16. It would need ZPC Kariba, who have the league’s joint best defence, to lose by at least five goals while Bikita Minerals win by a four-goal margin while Bulawayo Chiefs win at Sakubva for the unthinkable to happen.

Bulawayo Chiefs

The only way Bulawayo Chiefs will have destiny in their own hands is to win against Manica Diamonds, who are playing for pride as their fourth-place finish is sealed.

Victory will take Bulawayo Chiefs to 39 points, which will be beyond both Bikita Minerals and Hwange who clash in Shamva.

A draw will take them to 37 points, which will send them to the Zifa Southern Region Division One if there is a winner at Wadzanai.

Whoever wins at Wadzanai will move to 38 points and finish a point above Bulawayo Chiefs. In the event of a draw at Sakubva, Bulawayo Chiefs will hope there is also another deadlock in Shamva for them to survive.

Just like a draw, defeat will send Bulawayo Chiefs to Division One if there is a winner at Wadzanai between Bikita Minerals and Hwange. However, Bulawayo Chiefs can still survive if they lose to Manica Diamonds while the match between Bikita Minerals and Hwange ends in a draw.

Last season, Bulawayo Chiefs survived relegation on the final day after drawing 2-2 at home to Manica Diamonds. This season, they will not be able to reach 40 points and badly need three points.

Bikita Minerals

The newcomers, who joined the Premier Soccer League late due to squabbles in the Zifa Eastern Region Division One, have just one option for survival and that is to win.

That victory will only be enough for Bikita Minerals if Bulawayo Chiefs fail to beat Manica Diamonds at Sakubva.

Otherwise they will join Arenel Movers and Chegutu Pirates in lasting just one season in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The departure of key players during the mid-season transfer window ruined what had promised to be a fruitful debut campaign for Bikita Minerals who were sitting comfortably in the top half at the halfway stage.

After 17 matches, Bikita Minerals were seventh with 23 points and a goal difference of one while just 12 points from then leaders, FC Platinum.

But an exodus of players in the second half of the season has seen them scramble just 12 points from 16 matches after two wins, six draws and eight defeats while scoring a mere seven goals against 19.

Hwange

The coal miners are paying the price for a very poor start to the season but hoping for a miraculous escape under coach, Rodwell Dhlakama who moved to Hwange in May when they had managed just seven points from 11 matches under Nation Dube.

At the halfway stage, Hwange were second from bottom with 12 points from 17 matches and six points from safety. In the 16 matches of the second half, Dhlakama and his charges added 23 points from six wins, five draws and five defeats while scoring 14 goals against 18.

Now, they are a win away from the miraculous escape, if Bulawayo Chiefs fail to win against Manica Diamonds in Mutare.

It will be a Great Escape if Hwange can pull this off tomorrow.