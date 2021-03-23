PSL engage broadcasters as they angle for restart

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

NEGOTIATIONS between the Premier Soccer League and unnamed television broadcasting companies are underway as the topflight prepares for resumption of the game in Zimbabwe.

The PSL have proposed that resumption be done under a cluster competitions, which will be hosted in four cities, with teams playing in groups.

The move is seen as cost effective since the clubs will not have income from gate takings due to Covid-19.

In a leaked document prepared by PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele and sent to clubs as well as Zifa, the PSL head of secretariat said they are working on securing broadcast partners, whose revenue will be shared equally between clubs.

“PSL is currently negotiating with television broadcasting companies to ensure that football matches are broadcast and streamed live for the benefit of the fans, sponsors and other stakeholders. Revenue generated from television will cover some of the costs of hosting matches and the net revenue will be equally shared amongst all the 18 PSL clubs. The League will also engage various radio stations to do football commentaries,” wrote Ndebele.

Under the proposal, clubs will meet their camping and upkeep costs during the games.

The PSL’s proposal will place teams into four groups, with Group 1 comprising six teams that’ll be based in Harare; Caps United, Dynamos, Harare City, Herentals, Yadah and ZPC Kariba.

Group 2 will have Bulawayo teams, Bulawayo Chiefs, Bulawayo City, Chicken Inn and Highlanders.

Group 3 will have Manica Diamonds,Tenax, Black Rhinos and Cranborne Bullets.

Zvishavane will have the fourth group, FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle United and Whawha.

The PSL has also proposed that in the event that a club withdraws its membership or disbands its team, the board must not replace it. – @ZililoR