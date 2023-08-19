PSL games on as poll fever grips nation

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) has stood firm, refusing to halt football in the wake of the country’s national harmonised elections which will be held on Wednesday.

Contrary to expectations, the league will maintain its vibrant programme, choosing to proceed without a pause.

“It’s business as usual from our side. The national elections are on Wednesday and we play our games during the weekend.

“We will inform all our stakeholders and we are sure they will be ready for the hosting of games,” said Kudzai Bare, PSL’s communications and media liaison officer. The notion of a breather, which would have marked the second interruption this season, has been cast aside.

A previous hiatus was necessitated by maintenance work on water reticulation at Harare’s National Sports Stadium, rendering it unfit for hosting PSL matches. As the capital city grappled with venue challenge, a staggering eight out of 18 teams had relied on the stadium as their home base.

Meanwhile, Match Day 19 promises an exciting clash between Black Rhinos and Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Black Rhinos are determined to hand Highlanders their first defeat of the season, setting the stage for an exhilarating showdown.

With Bosso reigning at the top of the table, unbeaten in 18 league games, nostalgia is invoked, reminiscent of their 2012 performance under the stewardship of Zambian coach Kelvin Kaindu, who orchestrated an unbeaten streak of 23 games.

While Black Rhinos find themselves at the lower rungs of the table, which will serve as motivation for a resurgence.

Ngezi Platinum, the second-placed contenders, embark on a journey to Gweru, where they are slated to face Caps United in an afternoon encounter at Bata Stadium.

PSL newcomers Simba Bhora are set to host Chicken Inn at Baobab Stadium. Defending champions FC Platinum embark on a voyage to Nyamhunga Stadium, where they are poised for a fierce showdown against Cranborne Bullets.

Fixtures



Saturday Bulawayo Chiefs v ZPC Kariba (Luveve Stadium), Caps United v Ngezi Platinum Stars ( Bata Stadium), Simba Bhora FC v Chicken Inn FC ( Baobab) , Cranborne Bullets v FC Platinum ( Nyamhunga Stadium) Herentals v Green Fuel (Mandava Stadium)

Sunday Highlanders v Black Rhinos ( Barbourfields Stadium), Triangle v Manica Diamonds ( Gibbo Stadium), Sheasham FC v Dynamos ( Bata Stadium), Hwange v Yadah FC [email protected]