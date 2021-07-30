PSL MAKES ANOTHER ATTEMPT AT FOOTBALL RETURN…Clubs given five days to vaccinate players

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League has given its 18 clubs five days to ensure that all their players and officials are fully vaccinated for Covid-19 as it makes another attempt to apply for the return of football.

Before the latest directive, teams were only required to produce Covid-19 test results not more than 72 hours during the paused Chibuku Super Cup.

In a communiqué to clubs and the league’s governors, PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele asked all clubs to update their players’ lists by August 3, the same day that Covid-19 vaccination certificates must be submitted to his office.

“This serves to remind you that the second player transfer window is closing on Saturday 31 July 2021. Please ensure that the player registration process is completed before the said date. The next player transfer window is in January 2022. Please let us have your updated players’ lists by Tuesday 3 August 2021. We further request that you furnish us with copies of all players’ and officials’ Covid-19 vaccination certificates by the above stated date,” wrote Ndebele.

He said the PSL was presently seized with preparing an application via Zifa for the commencement of the Castle Lager Premiership and urged clubs to thoroughly prepare their home grounds so that they are ready to host league games.

“The application will be submitted to Zifa. Please ensure that your registered home ground is ready to host the Castle Lager PSL matches. If the stadium is not ready to host the matches, you may be forced to play home matches at a neutral venue.”

During the Chibuku Super Cup, which was stalled after three rounds for most teams, four venues were being used, the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane and Sakubva Stadium in Mutare.