PSL recruits more Covid-19 compliant officers

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League’s medical committee will on Wednesday reinforce Covid-19 compliance personnel by recruiting and training officers as well as club doctors who will ensure conformity to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The set protocols have to be adhered to during training sessions and on match days.

The compliance officers will liaise with health, security and football authorities to ensure the security and safety of all stakeholders before, during and after football training sessions and matches.

They will also work closely with match commissioners to ensure smooth operations before, during and after football matches.

Compliance officers will also work closely with the PSL Sports Medicine Committee to follow up identified compliance concerns.

“We’re reinforcing Covid-19 compliance personnel on Wednesday. Besides engaging other officers, clubs’ doctors will also be involved,” said Edward Chagonda, PSL medical committee’s chairman. – @ZililoR