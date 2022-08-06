PSL referees owed over US$18 000 by clubs

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

PREMIER Soccer League clubs are probably to blame for the referees’ poor performance as it has emerged that match officials are owed US$18 682 dating back to last year, with the biggest debtors being giants Dynamos and relegation threatened Whawha.

The money is owed to 18 match commissioners, 22 referees and 25 assistant referees.

Only two clubs, Bulawayo Chiefs and Highlanders don’t have arrears, with the 16 other clubs owing match officials.

According to a leaked document titled “PSL outstanding match fees” compiled by the Zifa Referees Committee, DeMbare owes US$2 840, Whawha have a US$2 580 outstanding match officials’ fees while Yadah are the third highest with US$2 341.

Five teams owe above US$1 000 with Caps United on US$1 070, Bulawayo City (US$1 200), Black Rhinos (US$1 695), ZPC Kariba (US$1 200) and Cranborne Bullets (US$1 300).

FC Platinum, Harare City, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Tenax, Manica Diamonds, Herentals and Chicken Inn owe less than US$1 000 each.

Could it be that match officials’ morale is low because of non-payment such that they decide to show their protests by dishing out below par performances?

That some officials have gone for long without their balances cleared demotivates referees and make them vulnerable to bribery and match manipulation.

Clubs must clear the outstanding match officials’ fees and also see to it that they pay them on time for the remaining games.

Of late, a majority of match officials have been putting up pathetic shows that have

seen teams raising concerns with the authorities.

With just 11 games left before the end of the season and both the championship race as well as battle for survival approaching climax, referees will be on the spotlight.

Three teams, FC Platinum on 50 points, Dynamos and Chicken Inn both tied on 42 points are in the title race, with the bottom half of the log involved in a relegation fight.

Bulawayo Chiefs on position 10 with nine points are six points above relegation.

The other bottom half teams are Yadah (28), Caps United (26), Cranborne Bullets (25), ZPCC Kariba on 23 points, Harare City with 22 points, Bulawayo City and Tenax both tied on 21 points as well as anchors Whawha who have amassed 19 points.

It is expected that the last 11 games will be tightly contested and the plea from clubs and fans is that referees should not spoil the matches.

Clubs invest a lot of time and resources in preparations for games and it’s not fair for referees

to destroy all this in just 90 minutes.

The issue of poor officiating isn’t peculiar to the PSL, even first divisions clubs are complaining and the Zifa referees committee needs to stamp its authority and weed out uncouth elements spoiling the game.

The fact that referees are frustrated or not motivated because of outstanding fees doesn’t warrant poor officiating.

If they want to protest not being paid they should go on strike.

Maybe the first step that the referees committee chaired by Barbra Chikosi should do is to reduce the p

ool of referees and remain with competent officials handling matches.

Referees who continue to hog the limelight for wrong reasons need to be suspended or even struck off from the panel.

The present display by some of the referees who were promoted in recent years brings into question the competency of the selectors. So many courses were held for referees yet the end product is pathetic.

It seems there is too much quantity at the expense of quality in the referees hence the poor performance.

To improve quality, the big pool for topflight referees should be reduced. It will make sense to have quality referees officiating week in, week out instead of underperforming officials getting appointments.

