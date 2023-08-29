PSL run-in: A look at top three

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS FC, a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side that has been for the greater part of the 2023 season described by their fans, neutrals and pundits as a “machine” and a “monster,” were last Saturday handed their first defeat of the season by defending champions FC Platinum.

Despite the 2-0 loss at the hands of Pure Platinum Play, the Baltemar Brito mentored Bulawayo football giants remained at the top of the log standings, two points ahead of Takesure Chiragwi coached Ngezi Platinum Stars who are second on the table.

Jairos Tapera’s Manica Diamonds were held to a 1-1 draw by Herentals, a result that took the former’s points’ tally to 36.

After 20 games, Bosso, Madamburo and the Gem Boys are so far the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League top three teams.

Interestingly, the three outfits have been under the stewardship of the same coaches since the start of the season at the end of March.

Baltemar Brito

From 20 league games, the Portuguese gaffer has seen his side register 11 wins, eight draws, one defeat and in the process scoring 16 goals and conceding six. Highlanders are on a +10-goal difference and from a possible 60 points, the Bulawayo football giants have managed to collect 41 points a development that puts Brito and the Bosso family in an impressive 68 percent success rate.

In the period under review, Bosso have the league’s mean defence that has conceded a paltry six goals. They conceded their latest two goals last weekend when they fell 0-2 to FC Platinum.

Reacting to their loss against Pure Platinum Play Brito said: “It’s the first defeat for us but we cannot forget what these boys did for us till now. No one expected Highlanders to be top of the league after Round 20. It was not our best day, we were a little bit lethargic. We were bit without a heart to play.

These bad days happen, what is important is that we remain on top of the table. We will fight to make another long unbeaten run.

The pint-sized coach who was thrust into the deep end after taking over from former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari, has somehow transformed Ngezi Platinum Stars to a mean machine.

From 20 games, the Mhondoro based side has posted 11 victories, six draws and lost thrice. They have found the back of the net 26 times and picked the ball from the back of the net on 13 occasions to put themselves on a +13-goal difference.

Chiragwi’s boys have amassed 39 points from a possible 60 which points to a remarkable success rate of 65 percent, three adrift from Bosso.

“We are not even worried about how Highlanders play, what I am worried about is improving my team. What is important is for this club to improve. Yes, we are in a competition and if it comes our way, we will be happy but it is not our target to chase the title,” said Chiragwi.

Jairos Tapera

The Gem Boys have been quietly getting polished under the tutelage of ex Young Warriors coach Jairos Tapera.

Sitted on number three, from 19 outings, Manica Diamonds, who have a game in hand just like Dynamos, Herentals and Yadah Stars, have 10 triumphs, five stalemates and four losses. They have scored 25 goals and let in 11 to put them on +14 goal difference with 35 points from a possible 57 points which speaks to a 61 percent success rate.

While it’s all good for Highlanders, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Manica Diamonds, relegation stares at Sheasham, Cranborne Bullets, Yadah Stars and Black Rhinos.