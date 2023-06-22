PSL set on July 1 Resumption

Sports Writer

THE Premier Soccer League yesterday confirmed that action will resume on July 1 after the break necessitated by a venue crisis. PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said it will be all systems go come July 1 as the League springs into action.

The resumption is likely to brew lots of excitement as clubs are most likely to beef up their teams as the second window opens on the day.

There however may not be shock first-day transfers as the processes to transfer and register players may not be that swift. Some players got their licenses several weeks into this season due to a number of challenges.

There were fears that the resumption of matches was going to be deferred to a later date as there is still work to be done at a number of stadia.

The Sport and Recreation Commission, the owners of the National Sports Stadium used by seven Harare clubs, had suggested that the facility be shut out to fans due to health threats.

There are sporadic cholera outbreaks in the country. Fears were that without water at the giant stadium, fans were going to be exposed to a health hazard.

The PSL then decided to temporarily suspend the games to allow stadia needing attention to be attended to as playing in an empty stadium was going to cost clubs.

Clubs were also asked to submit alternative venues with Bata Stadium opted for by Black Rhinos and Caps United.

This is what Hwange had to do at the beginning of the season as it had to play its home games at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo as the Colliery Stadium was being refurbished.

All the clubs that use the National Sports Stadium, Rufaro and Gwanzura in Harare as home grounds have to find alternative venues which might mean travelling out of the capital for home matches.

There is a likelihood of Morris Depot Stadium being among the venues some of the clubs might use. Local authorities are paid 20 percent of gross takings for use of their stadia but the National Sports Stadium charges a flat fee of US$1150.

Privately owned stadiums like Gibbo in the Eastern Lowveld, Mandava in Zvishavane, Bata in Gweru and Colliery Stadium in Hwange are likely to have fixed charges for the hire of the facilities by clubs that want to use them as home grounds.

Bare could not say how much private stadia owners are likely to charge for the hire of the facilities. “National Sports Stadium was charging US$1150 so I think it’s around that range,” she said.

Local fans yearning for more exciting football, are looking forward to the resumption of games.

It’s been a boring winter for the fans given that there was no European football and the Warriors have not been active on the international scene due to a Fifa suspension.

It is the new faces likely to join the clubs when the transfer window opens soon after resumption of the games that fans are pinning their hopes on to bring about changed fortunes and better thrills. ends