PSL shutdown Billiat, Chikuhwa’s tussle for top gong

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

KHAMA Billiat, often hailed as the poster boy of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, made a dramatic return to Zimbabwean football in 2024. After a successful stint in the South African Premier League, where he played for Ajax Cape Town and Mamelodi Sundowns, Billiat was initially destined to join Harare giants Dynamos.

However, in a surprising turn of events, he was lured by Yadah FC, a club owned by the charismatic Prophet Walter Magaya. This unexpected move captivated the nation and solidified Billiat’s status as one of the most high-profile players in Zimbabwean football history.

The 34-year-old struggled to get off the mark due to nagging injuries, but once he found his footing, Billiat made his presence felt on the local football scene, justifying Yadah’s swift move to secure him.

With the PSL season wrapping up this weekend, Billiat sits on 13 goals, three shy of Highlanders hitman Lynoth Chikuhwa, and the two face off at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

As is tradition, the end of the playing season is followed by the process of selecting the country’s most outstanding players, culminating in the crowning of the Soccer Star of the Year, the first and second runners-up, and the top goal scorer of the season.

Without a doubt, Billiat is very much in the running for the two most prestigious awards: the Soccer Star of the Year and the Golden Boot trophy, although the top goal scorer award seems to be done and dusted.

As the season ends, history beckons for Billiat as he may become the first player since the inception of the PSL in 1993 and the second player ever in Zimbabwe to win the Player of the Year award in two different countries, having won the 2015/16 Player of the Year award with Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa. Wilfred “Silver Fox” Mugeyi was the first Zimbabwean player to win the Player of the Year award in two different countries.

His first was in 1992 with Black Aces, before he took South African football by storm, scooping three top awards: PSL Player of the Year, Player’’s Player of the Year, and top goal scorer of the Season in 1996/97 when he scored 23 goals for Bush Bucks.

The 1992 Stars Awards were, however, marred by controversy after the odds-on favourite to win the biggest individual player’s award in Zimbabwe, Vitalis “Digital” Takawira, was disqualified on the eve of the selection process after being accused of driving, without permission, then Dream Team manager, the late Jimmy Finch’s car.

On Sunday, without anything to play for, focus at Barbourfields Stadium will certainly be on Chikuhwa and Billiat as the top two goal scorers, who are also firm favourites for the top three individual awards, try to outdo each other in a bid to make one more impression on the selectors.

In addition to Chikuhwa, William Manondo of Caps United and Walter Musona of Simba Bhora could also contend for the Soccer Star of the Year award. However, given the unpredictable nature of the selection process, surprises are always a possibility.

While controversies have often marred the selection process, there have been instances where the chosen Soccer Stars have been widely recognised and celebrated by fans.

For many years, the Soccer Star of the Year selection process was solely in the hands of sports journalists. A few years ago, coaches and team captains were added to the selection panel in an attempt to enhance fairness.

However, partisan voting persisted, as evidenced by instances like a Caps United representative who included seven players from their own team, despite a lacklustre season.

In response to these concerns, Southern Region journalists introduced a new code of conduct, which mandates the public disclosure of selectors’ choices. This measure has helped to increase the credibility of the selection process.