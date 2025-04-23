PSL taps into ZITF. . .Seeks football-business partnerships

Innocent Kurira, Zimpapers Sports Hub

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL), has set up shop at this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo, with a bold agenda — to build meaningful football-business partnerships and reconnect with its most vital lifeline: the fans.

With its presence in Hall Four of the sprawling exhibition centre, the PSL is leveraging Bulawayo’s flagship trade showcase to deepen engagement with sponsors, corporates and the city’s passionate football community.

“This is a big opportunity for us. We’re here to promote and market our game, but more importantly, to connect with people who believe in football, from fans and sponsors to potential partners,” said PSL communications officer, Kudzai Bare.

Running under the theme “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape,” this year’s ZITF has brought together top players across mining, technology, agriculture and energy. For the PSL, it’s a golden chance to learn, align and grow.

“We want to learn from how companies are run, how they sustain themselves and how they think long-term. This will help us think differently about football — not just as a sport, but as a business,” Bare said.

The league’s stand is hard to miss, featuring classic PSL match clips, league history and fan-friendly give-aways — all aimed at drawing the crowd and stirring debate around how the local game can rise again.

“We’re using this platform to listen. What do our fans want changed? What are our sponsors looking for? It’s not just about talking, but also about taking ideas on board and evolving as a league,” said Bare.

For Bulawayo fans, long considered some of the most passionate and loyal in the country, the PSL’s presence is a nod to the city’s vital role in shaping Zimbabwean football.

“We know the Bulawayo crowd loves its football. We want to reignite that passion, to make sure PSL is something people are proud to associate with,” said Bare.

ZITF 2024 comes as the PSL seeks to reposition itself as a modern, commercially attractive product, capable of drawing consistent crowds and long-term investment. Earlier this year, the league held workshops with clubs and partners to realign its strategic direction and, the ZITF is now serving as a public-facing follow-up.

“This is only the beginning. We want to keep improving, to build a PSL that excites people, that brings sponsors on board and makes people look forward to matchday,” Bare said.

In a city steeped in football tradition, the PSL’s ZITF campaign feels like a homecoming of sorts, a rekindling of ties and a call for all hands on deck to take the game forward.