PSL thrashes out testing protocols

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) says it is working on modalities of testing football players which should commence soon.

Football has been on hold for the past six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry recently suggested to Zifa that the game could safely return through using the bio-bubble concept, which involves clubs camping in a safe environment with no contact with the outside world.

It would also mean Covid-19 tests will be done regularly for players and officials.

The PSL has since assured clubs they will take responsibility for the tests together with the Zimbabwe Football Association.

In a memo that has been sent to all Premier League sides, Zifa and PSL will fund the testing of 50 individuals per club.

“This serves to advise that the Sports Medical Committee together with the Zimbabwe Football Association and Club Doctors are working on modalities of testing football players technical staff and club officials.

“The Sports Medical Committee has submitted a budget for testing materials and other logistics to Zifa for approval.

“The Covid-19 tests will commence as soon as the materials have been procured. A detailed testing programme shall be availed to you in due course

“The tests shall be conducted for 50 individuals per club and these are players, coaches technical staff and officials,” read the memo.

The memo also highlighted that no group training should begin.

“Please note that the medical committee will test players and officials from all the 18 premier soccer league clubs.

“No group training is permitted until testing has been done by the Zifa or PSL medical committee,” wrote PSL.- @ZililoR