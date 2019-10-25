PSL to test electronic ticketing system at BF

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) electronic ticketing system meant to ease transactions at turnstiles will be tested at Barbourfields Stadium in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match between Highlanders and FC Platinum on Sunday.

The electronic ticketing system powered by NMB Bank is in the form of a “tap and go” card and will also be used by fans to pay for their bus fare to and from Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The PSL yesterday announced that it had partnered Zupco, who will provide buses from different pickup points around Bulawayo, for a one-way fare of $1.

“We are pleased to announce that football fans can use their NMB Tap Cards for the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match between FC Platinum and Highlanders to be played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday 27 October 2019. To help ease transportation to the said match, there will be Zupco buses to ferry fans to Barbourfields Stadium,” said PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare.

The buses will start ferrying fans at 12.30PM on Sunday from the following areas: Emganwini (Food 4 Less), Nketa 9 Shopping Centre, Pumula South (Makoni), Old Pumula terminus, Nketa Munyoro, Magwegwe, Luveve (Chigumira), Cowdray Park (Garikai turnoff), Entumbane (Nhlalo), Mpopoma (Total), Nkulumane (Sekusile) and Matopo Book Centre in the City Centre.

By availing the tap and go platform, the PSL hopes to draw more fans to the knockout tournament game, whose charges have been set at $20 for rest of the ground, $50 (VIP wings) and $100 for the VVIP.

Highlanders, who knocked out Dynamos in the first round 1-0 at Rufaro Stadium courtesy of a Prince Dube strike, will be “away” at their Barbourfields home ground.

Rejuvenated Bosso are drooling for cup glory, but have an uphill assignment to get to the next stage against the defending league champions.

FC Platinum needed a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Chapungu to book a place in the quarter-finals after the match had ended 0-0 in regulation time.

Both teams have been playing some exciting football lately and go into Sunday’s game coming from mid-week draws.

A 10-man Bosso forced a 1-1 draw at ZPC Kariba, while FC Platinum survived a Dynamos scare to emerge from Rufaro Stadium with a point in a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Black Rhinos will face 2016 Chibuku Super Cup 2016 champions Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium tomorrow, with ZPC Kariba travelling to Rusape’s Vengere for a date with Manica Diamonds on Sunday.

Defending champions Triangle United, who flew out of the country yesterday for their Caf Confederation Cup match against Nouadhibou from Mauritania, had their Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final encounter against last year’s losing finalists Harare City postponed.

Fixtures

Chibuku Super Cup ¼ finals fixtures

Tomorrow: Black Rhinos v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Baobab), Harare City v Triangle (postponed)

Sunday: FC Platinum v Highlanders (Barbourfields Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Manica Diamonds (Vengere). — @ZililoR.