PSL top five clubs’ progress reports

NUMBERS don’t lie and for Mhondoro based Ngezi Platinum Stars eight years seemed like eternity in their long wait to finally land the most valuable trophy in local football — the Premier Soccer League championship.

They ended FC Platinum’s multiple hopes of getting the country’s top football gong for five consecutive years — a feat that would have surpassed records that were set by the country’s two biggest clubs Highlanders and Dynamos who each previously won the title four times on the trot.

FC Platinum have also won the title a record four times and for that matter on the trot.

Outstanding, relentless, among other words local football pundits will certainly say on Ngezi Platinum Stars title victory.

Last season, Ngezi Platinum Stars finished in position four with 55 points from a possible 102 which put them at a success rate of 54 percent.

This was after they had changed coaches, hiring ex Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari and Bongani Mafu midway through the season before they left, leaving Takesure Chiragwi in charge. Ahead of the start of the 2023 season, the pint-sized Chiragwi, better known as Deco during his playing days, was named the club’s substantive gaffer.

What a masterstroke it proved to be!

Chiragwi guided his charges to the winners’ podium after amassing 66 points from a possible 102 which translates to a success rate of 65 percent.

This therefore means there was an impressive 11 percent performance improvement in the Ngezi Platinum Stars camp as they also rose three places up the ladder.

However, the calculator suggests that a ruthless show came from Jairos Tapera mentored Manica Diamonds who finished their campaign in position two with 58 points from a possible 102.

It’s a development that speaks to a success rate of 57 percent.

In their previous campaign, the Gem Boys ended in number 10 after managing to collect 45 points out of a possible 102 which pointed to a success rate of 44 percent.

Comparing their performance last season’s performance to that of this season, Tapera and his boys were on a remarkable 13 percent perfection in the process rising eight places up the log table to claim second position.

“It all came through hard work. It was a good season for us, a great performance from the boys and we hope to continue on that trajectory come next season,” said Tapera.

After going for a long period without tasting success, Dynamos badly needed to put icing on their 60th anniversary celebrations.

DeMbare finished the 2023 season as the second runners-up with 57 points from a possible 102 which points to a 56 percent success rate.

While they managed to maintain their third place finish which they also achieved last season, there was a single point drop in the DeMbare camp which left them on a 56 percent success rate in a season they capped with the Chibuku Super Cup triumph.

It was a season where FC Platinum’s dominance came under heavy scrutiny as they were matched pound for pound after dominating the local football scene for four years on the trot.

To clinch their fourth title last season, Norman Mapeza’s Pure Platinum Play collected 75 points out of 102 to help them brag of a striking 74 percent success rate.

However, this was not to be for Mapeza’s charges in the just concluded season as they only managed to have 55 points out of a possible 102 which left them at a 54 percent success rate.

The development means that FC Platinum’s performance took a nosedive by a big margin of 20 percent.

It was a football marathon that looked promising for Highlanders under the full guidance of expatriate coach Baltemar Brito.

Bosso went for a 19-game unbeaten run only to falter along the way as they found themselves crippling in the second half of the season.

Bosso finished the season in position five with 52 points, 14 behind champions Ngezi Platinum Stars.

They managed 13 wins, 13 draws and seven losses which put them on a 54 percent success rate just like FC Platinum.

It was a paltry four percent improvement for Brito and his boys who last season finished on a 50 percent success rate after having managed to get 51 points.

Earlier on this week, Bosso officially announced that they had parted ways with Brito. — @FungaiMuderere