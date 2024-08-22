PSL turn down Chicken Inn gate charges increase bid

Innocent Kurira,[email protected]

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) has turned down a bid from Chicken Inn to hike gate charges for their clash against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

In a leaked memo, PSL said the Bulawayo derby gate charges will not be hiked.

“We acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 19 August 2024 and advice that your request to increase gate charges has not been approved.

Gate charges for your match Highlanders shall remain as follows rest of ground US$3, VIP US$5, VVIP $10,” the PSL wrote.

Chicken Inn will be the home side on Sunday and a big crowd is expected for the city’s biggest derby.

-@innocentskizoe