PSL wants Zifa to reimburse clubs after referees no-show

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League has written to the Zifa secretariat demanding to know if the association was going to reimburse clubs’ match preparation costs following a decision to order referees not to officiate Tuesday’s league matches.

Clubs and the PSL were left stunned when referees withdrew their services moments before kick-off on Tuesday afternoon following suspension of the Zifa board by the Sports and Recreation Commission.

Zifa Referees Committee chairperson Bryton Malandule, who is also a member of the Zifa board, together with former referee Brighton Mudzamiri, are alleged to have phoned match officials and instructed them not to officiate.

It has since emerged that Malandule and Mudzamiri are likely to be hauled before the SRC facing charges of bringing the game into disrepute.

In the letter to Zifa, PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele said they were still waiting for official communication on what led to the action taken by match officials.

“We would like to express our disappointment and concern following the conduct of match officials, who failed to turn up for the following Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday two fixtures scheduled for 16 November 2021: Cranborne Bullets vs Bulawayo Chiefs, Highlanders vs Ngwzi Platinum, Triangle United v Dynamos, Yadah vs ZPC Kariba, Herentals vs Black Rhinos.

“Please note that clubs incurred a lot of expenses in preparation for the matches, including travelling costs, camping, Covid-19 tests, stadium fees, ZRP and security costs, medical doctors, ambulance fees, compliance officers and cashiers, among other costs. The PSL would like to find out if the association will reimburse the clubs. Furthermore, we are still awaiting official communication from your office on what transpired,” wrote Ndebele.

He also sought to get clarity on whether match officials will be available for this weekend’s Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals at the National Sports Stadium.

“We further seek confirmation if match officials will be available for the following Chibuku Super Cup matches scheduled to be played at the National Sports Staium, Cranborne Bullets vs Ngezi Platinum, Dynamos vs FC Platinum.”

Meanwhile, Zifa has postponed indefinitely the referees and referee instructors’ courses that were scheduled to begin in Bulawayo today.

“Zifa advises all football stakeholders that the referees and referee instructors’ courses scheduled to take place later this month have been postponed indefinitely in consultation with the world football governing body, Fifa. The elite referees’ course was supposed to be held in Bulawayo from 19 to 23 November, while the instructors’ course would run from the 23rd to the 27th of November. Thirty participants had been drawn from the country’s 10 provinces for each of the courses.

Participants were meant to undergo high-level theory and practical sessions as well as fitness assessments under the facilitation of renowned Fifa and Caf instructor Felix Tangawarima,” wrote Zifa acting chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela.