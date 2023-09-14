PSL yet to decide on Yadah request

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele has acknowledged that they have received a letter from Yadah Stars lawyers who are seeking to have their Week 23 fixture against Highlanders FC be played at a neutral venue or behind closed doors.

The fixture is slated for Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

However, owing to crowd trouble that took place at Emagumeni last weekend when Bosso played Dynamos, the Miracle Boys, on Tuesday, wrote to PSL expressing reservations against visiting Emagumeni.

Yadah have asked to play before an empty Barbourfields Stadium or move to a neutral stadium with Bata Stadium in Gweru being their suggested venue.

“We have received the letter from Yadah and we will respond to the club accordingly,” said Ndebele.

It was all he had to say.

Yadah, through Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practitioners, said the safety and wellbeing of its fans, players, officials and other stakeholders has been compromised in the wake of the upcoming fixture.

They argue that last Sunday’s violence followed what Highlanders fans deemed an unfair refereeing decision and, as such, it set a precedence where match officials will feel intimidated to perform professionally against Bosso, especially at Barbourfields Stadium.

“Consequent to these unfortunate events, our client is of the firm belief that it will be extremely challenging for it to receive fair treatment from the match officials. The psychological impact of the violence, coupled with the lack of accountability for the responsible, casts a shadow of doubt on the objectivity and impartiality of the officiating team that will be in charge of the match in circumstances where Highlanders fans will be in attendance.

This situation greatly undermines the principles of Fair Play and jeopardises the integrity of the game.

“Furthermore, our client anticipates that its players will be inhibited from performing to their full potential due to the fear of incensing Highlanders FC supporters. The fear could lead to a detrimental effect on their performance, resulting in an unfair competition where the principle of fair play cannot be achieved.”

While acknowledging inconveniences of late venue changes, Yadah then proposed an alternative solution whereby the venue for Sunday’s match is changed from Barbourfields to Bata Stadium in Gweru or any other neutral venue outside Bulawayo.

“By selecting a neutral venue, we can ensure a level playing field and create an environment where Fair Play can be upheld without fear or intimidation. This decision would not only safeguard the welfare of players, officials and fans but also preserve the integrity of the game itself.”

While a neutral venue is Yadah’s preferred option, they also conceded that this request might not be granted.

“In the alternative, should the proposition above be unlikely deemed not viable and the PSL decides that the match should still be played at Barbourfields Stadium, our client further requests that the match be played before an empty stadium, with no spectators present.

“Such a course of action would mitigate any potential security threats and ensure safety of all participating parties. In fact this approach would also demonstrate your commitment to the principles of fair play, integrity and respect for the game of football,” wrote Admire Rubaya.