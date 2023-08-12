Pub Choir brings unity and amp; joy to Bulawayo

Stanford Chiwanga, [email protected]

HAVE you heard of Pub Choir — that mesmerising harmony extravaganza that is sweeping across Zimbabwe with unparalleled charm and vivacity? Meet the visionaries behind this resounding phenomenon, Simbai Nicolas, or the affectionate “Zey”, and Tatenda Chirisa, the dynamic duo who ignited this firework of an idea in the heart of Harare.

The journey began during the confines of the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, when the magic of Pub Choir from Australia tantalised their senses. A spark ignited, and the concept was embraced as if destiny itself was at play. The result? An awe-inspiring fusion of music and mirth that resonates with every soul seeking connection.

“Pub Choir Zw is a borrowed concept. We saw it on the Australian Pub Choir videos and instantly decided on bringing the concept closer to home,” said Zey.

Pub Choir’s charismatic reputation has spread like wildfire in Harare and is coming to Bulawayo on Monday. But why Bulawayo, you ask? It’s simple — the city’s magnetic energy, infectious joy and the legendary stories of its people’s celebrations have all created an irresistible call.

“We have heard and experienced so many great things in Bulawayo and its happy people. Both of us have visited the city multiple times and had the opportunity to go clubbing in places like The Cosmopolitan. The good vibes from these clubs is something that we always wrote home about and so it was a no-brainer that after growing the brand in Harare, our next stop is Bulawayo.”

But how does Pub Choir transform a crowd of merry strangers into an enchanting choir? The answer lies in the alchemy of music and spirits.

Zey said: “On this one, it kinda seems natural. Two things that bring people together (besides football, of course) are music and beers. Bring the two together and we create magic. It’s not always an easy thing to create harmonies from a crowd of tipsy singers, but this is where our band comes in. Houz of Gruv is a complete band of instrumentalists as well as vocalists that will guide the audience in creating a perfect blend of harmonies.”

Of course, adapting a foreign concept like Pub Choir to Zimbabwe’s unique music scene wasn’t without its share of challenges. Like all great stories, the journey was peppered with uncertainty and perseverance. They invested in spreading the word through creative social media campaigns, with a little trial and error. Yet, it’s the undying patience of those who believed in the vision that truly paved the way for Pub Choir’s astounding success.

“We wouldn’t call them challenges but like any business or new phenomenon, we did find ourselves investing quite a bit in spreading the word predominantly through sponsored video advertisement on Social Media. As one can imagine, Pub Choir isn’t your everyday karaoke. The concept is a bit different and so it took a couple of shows with low turnouts before we eventually struck gold in July 2022. On this note, we would like to thank all those that started and are still with us on this journey. You have been patient with us and we owe the success of Pub Choir to you,” said Zey.

And what success it’s been! From humble beginnings of less than 30 attendees to an incredible crescendo of 1 200 voices joining in unison, the resonance has been nothing short of astonishing. Laughter, melody, and a bit of liquid courage weave seamlessly together, leaving audiences and participants spellbound.

Pub Choir is the essence of joy and celebration, where music, laughter, and the camaraderie of a merry crowd merge into a riveting show. By perfectly balancing entertainment with collective harmony, they have tapped into the secret recipe of crowd engagement — a charismatic MC and the infectious energy of the night take care of the rest.

But this isn’t just about the show; it’s about weaving the rich cultural needlepoint of Bulawayo into each chord and note.

Pub Choir has lovingly curated its set-list to honour the city’s musical heritage. Audience suggestions will be embraced to create a symphony that celebrates the city’s voice.

“We certainly have carefully curated and updated our set-list for the upcoming show to ensure that all elements of Bulawayo’s musical heritage are incorporated into the show. We have and continue to receive suggestions from our audience in Bulawayo on what songs we should consider, and we have taken note. Come end of show, we know everyone in the crowd is going to be voiceless, but happy!”

The challenge of harmonising diverse voices might seem daunting yet Pub Choir’s evolution has led to an exhilarating format.

“We will be honest! This used to be so easy when our audience was still very small. Initially, we would sing just one song throughout the evening and that made the process of teaching the song very simple. However, as the show continues to grow, we have had to be agile and adapt to what the audience wants and as a result our show has now become more of organised group karaoke.

“We have moved away from singing one song to have an entirely planned and rehearsed set-list of more than 20 songs that the audience can ready lyrics to while singing along. The vocalists on the stage will then guide in the harmonies and anyone who can follow them can sing along,” he said.

And as Pub Choir’s magic spreads across continents, the Zimbabwean edition stands apart. It’s infused with the vibrant spirit of Ubuntu, capturing the essence of community and togetherness that defines the nation. Beyond euphoria, the organisers of Pub Choir dream of lasting friendships forged in song and even a wedding serenaded by the Pub Choir itself.

So what should people expect on Monday night?

“The million-dollar question is, what is Bulawayo promising us? After all, the audience members are the real stars of the show. That’s what Pub Choir is all about,” said Zey. @plainstan