Pub Choir: It’s on tonight!

Stanford Chiwanga, [email protected]

DO you have a soft spot for Westlife, the boy band that melted millions of hearts with their romantic songs? Do you enjoy singing along to their hits, whether in the shower, in the car, or in the karaoke? If you answered yes, then you are in luck, because Pub Choir ZW is bringing you a night of musical magic with a special tribute to the Irish pop sensation.

Pub Choir ZW is a fun and casual event that invites you to join a massive sing-along session, led by a professional conductor and a live band. You don’t need to be a trained singer or a music expert to join. All you need is a love for music and a willingness to have a good time. Pub Choir ZW is all about creating a sense of community and joy through music, and celebrating the diversity and talent of Zimbabweans.

Pub Choir ZW is coming back to Bulawayo tonight, after a successful debut in August. The event will take place at the Bulawayo City Hall, and will feature some of Westlife’s most popular songs, such as Flying Without Wings, My Love, You Raise Me Up, and Swear It Again. You will be able to sing along to these songs, following the lyrics and harmonies that will be displayed on a screen. You will also be accompanied by a live band that will play the music and make you feel like a star.

The event promises to be a memorable night of entertainment, nostalgia, and camaraderie. You will be able to relive the golden era of the boy bands, where Westlife ruled the charts with their heartfelt ballads and catchy pop tunes. You will also be able to enjoy a unique and uplifting musical experience, where you can express yourself and connect with others who share your passion.

The event is open to anyone who wants to join, regardless of your singing ability or experience. You can come alone, with your friends, or with your family. The event is also open to anyone who wants to watch and listen, and enjoy the atmosphere. You will be amazed by the power and beauty of collective singing, and the energy and enthusiasm of the crowd.

Tickets for the event are available at York House. You are advised to secure your tickets early to avoid missing out on this unforgettable night of entertainment.

“We understand that some people may want to buy tickets at the door, but that might be a mistake. The response has been overwhelming and many will be disappointed when we turn them away. It’s not too late for fans to buy their tickets,” said Simbai ‘Zey’ Nicolas, the co-founder of Pub Choir ZW.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your tickets, warm up your vocal cords, and get ready to sing your heart out with Pub Choir ZW and Westlife.

It will be a night to remember.