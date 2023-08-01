Public asked to suggest nicknames for national volleyball teams

Name national volleyball team competition

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

AHEAD of the Confederation African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone VI Nations Championship to be hosted in the country this September, the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) has called for the public to suggest nicknames for the senior national teams.

According to ZVA, suggestions will open on the ZVA Facebook Page until Thursday at 5pm when the best three names will be discussed in the Local Organising Committee (Loc) meeting on the same day for adoption.

To participate, one has to like the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association Facebook page, share and suggest the name.

The winner will be announced on Friday through the same platform.

“The portfolio responsible for marketing will be sponsoring the naming whereby volleyball fans will have a chance to suggest names for the teams ahead of the Nations Championship and that name will be expected to be permanent just like other Zimbabwe National Teams and others from other countries. The person who will come up with the best name will get US$20 and a T-shirt courtesy of the Marketing Committee,” said ZVA.

[email protected]