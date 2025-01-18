Public proposal pays off: Bulawayo couple begins their forever

Sipepisiwe Moyo, moyosipepisiwe@gmail

THE year 2024 concluded on a romantic note for lovebirds Alois Mutambu and Siphilisiwe Mangena. In a display of both love and remarkable bravery, Alois publicly proposed to Siphilisiwe at her workplace at So Sweet in Bulawayo on December 28.

Witnessing the heartfelt moment were her superiors. Alois, aware of the potential for public rejection that often goes viral on social media, meticulously planned this special moment over two weeks, aiming for a truly unforgettable and cherished experience.

Their love story began six years prior, on December 28, 2018, within the sacred walls of their church. While their journey together has not been without its challenges, their unwavering love has endured.

“Over the past five years, I have been nurturing the woman I wish to spend the rest of my life with. We faced numerous obstacles, with many disapproving of our relationship,” said Alois.

Siphilisiwe echoed his sentiments, revealing that their bond blossomed from friendship.

“I first met my fiancé in early 2018 at church. Back then, he was just another face in the crowd, and I paid him little attention. Every girl seemed infatuated with him, but I couldn’t see what they saw in him. I wasn’t particularly interested in dating at the time.

“Then, one of his friends introduced us, and we began to converse. Our friendship deepened, and eventually, he expressed his interest in me. That’s when I started to understand the appeal he held for others. It was on December 26 that he asked me out, and I agreed to a date on the 28th. He was my first boyfriend,” she recounted.

With the help of Siphilisiwe’s boss, her uncle, and Alois’s brother, a beautiful surprise was orchestrated. Siphilisiwe vividly recalls the day.

“Alois informed me that he had an event to MC, so he needed to look his best. I assisted him in selecting shoes and an outfit, you know, the usual preparations. He told me the event was on December 28 and that I should also prepare myself. He wanted me to accompany him. So, I ensured I looked my best. On the day, I was at work — I’m a barista at So Sweet Coffee Shop.

“We finished work, but we were instructed to stay for a meeting with the boss, even though no meeting was scheduled. I was becoming impatient, eager to join my boyfriend. Suddenly, my uncle and a friend arrived at the workplace. I bombarded them with questions, and then I saw Alois enter, looking dapper, though there was something slightly off about his demeanour.”

Siphilisiwe said that despite the unexpected nature of the proposal, which left her speechless, she never hesitated in her response.

“He presented me with roses, and before I could even react, he was kneeling. I was completely taken aback. I didn’t know what to say, and when I saw the red box, I was simply staring at him, unable to utter a word until everyone started shouting ‘yes!’ And there I was, saying ‘yes’ before he even asked.

“I didn’t feel nervous or pressured because I’m accustomed to being in the spotlight — I sing in church. However, in that moment, I felt completely frozen.”

Siphilisiwe beamed as she described the ring.

“I adore everything about it. It reflects my personality, exuding elegance and maturity. I’m completely smitten with it. The amusing part is that it fit perfectly. This proposal holds immense significance for me because it marked our fifth anniversary. He has been an incredible partner throughout these years, making me feel cherished and valued.

“The fact that he chose my workplace, the place where I pour my heart and soul into my work, to create this unforgettable memory makes it even more special. This proposal has positively impacted our relationship. We now command greater respect from those around us and have grown even closer. Being engaged is the most incredible feeling. If I feel this way now, I can only imagine how I’ll feel on my wedding day.”

Alois acknowledged that proposing in public was a daunting prospect, filled with uncertainty about the outcome. He also faced financial challenges but persevered.

“As the moment approached, my foot was tapping nervously, and my mind was racing. I was constantly wondering if it would go well, and my heart was pounding. When I knelt down, my mind went blank for a moment as I tried to gauge her reaction.

“I remember calling my brother to discuss my plan to propose to her at her workplace. He advised me to speak with her boss and explain my intentions, as a sign of respect for my partner. The entire planning process took two weeks. The most challenging aspect was when I lost the money I had saved for the event. However, by the grace of God, I was able to recover it, and everything went according to plan.

“I received invaluable support from my friends, and her boss was incredibly helpful. Even my pastors stood by me. The event was a complete surprise, and I am grateful to everyone for keeping it a secret.”

He shared his thoughts on his partner and their relationship.

“My partner is someone I can trust and rely on completely. She embodies 90 percent of the qualities I desire in a woman. No one is perfect, but I feel safe with her. My favourite moments are those early days of our relationship — you know how girls are when a relationship is new, those moments are priceless.

“We are praying for God’s guidance and alignment with His plan. As the scripture says, ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord. My partner is honest, respectful, empathetic, courageous, responsible, kind, humble, confident, hardworking, and a woman of prayer,” he said.

Alois further expressed his apprehension leading up to the proposal.

“The thought of being rejected was nerve-wracking. I experienced moments of anxiety, constantly praying for a positive response. Thankfully, she said ‘yes’ before I could even utter the words, and it was a dream come true.”

Alois voiced his gratitude to the individuals who have been pillars of support throughout their journey:

“I am deeply grateful to my pastors, Keith Bhehane and Talent Bhehane of Rhema Word Ministries. They have provided us with unwavering support, along with all our friends who came to celebrate with us. And, of course, my family — they are the best team ever.”

He concluded by sharing that plans for the traditional bride price and a grand wedding are currently underway.