Public Service Commission to introduce e-payslips

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

THE Public Service Commission (PSC) has embarked on a digitalisation drive that will see the commission going paperless on most of its systems, including the production of e-payslips for its employees.

Besides the e-payslips, the Commission, which is exhibiting at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, will be able to do online registration of prospective employees, do e-recruitment, a development that will eradicate possible corruption in the recruitment exercise.

There will also be a biometric system that will keep a record of existing employees, while those who will no longer be in the civil service will automatically be detected, thereby doing away with the long-held view of ghost workers.

The introduction of e-payslips will result in convenience for employees, it’s environmentally friendly, it has improved security and it’s cost-effective.

As detailed in Section 203 of the Constitution, the Civil Service Commission is mandated to appoint qualified and competent persons to hold posts in the Civil Service, to fix and regulate the conditions of service of members of the Civil Service.

It is further mandated to exercise control and disciplinary powers over members of the Civil Service among its many duties.