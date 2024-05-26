Public Service Ministry meets Matabeleland region on drought mitigation

Public Service, Labour, and Social welfare Minister July Moyo addresses delegates at the drought mitigation meeting for the Matabeleland region.

Nqobile Tshili, Online Reporter

THE Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare is today holding a drought mitigation meeting for the Matabeleland region.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo is presiding over the meeting where provincial ministers from Bulawayo, Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North are in attendance.

Also in attendance are provincial and district heads of Government departments.

Government is rolling out a drought relief programme which seeks to benefit 7,7 million food insecure citizens following the El-nino induced drought.

President Mnangagwa has assured the nation that no one would be food insecure even as the country is experiencing one of the worst ever droughts