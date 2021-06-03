‘Public service not a feeding trough’

Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday warned public office bearers against abusing goods and services meant for the people as he rallied the ruling party to occupy the space left by the country’s ever squabbling political parties through relevant mobilisation ahead of the 2023 elections.

Addressing the 352th Ordinary session of the Politburo, President Mnangagwa said the party’s constitutional and periodic inter-district and provincial conferences must always be fully utilised to advance the aims and objectives of the party which are entrenching peace, unity and development.

“As we engage with our grassroots, I want to state that public goods and services are not a feeding trough. These must reach our people, the youth, women, elderly, those with disabilities and veterans of our liberation struggle,” he said.

Zimbabwe, under President Mnangagwa is pursuing Vision 2030 of becoming an upper middle-class economy. Over the past few years, the Revolutionary Party has been implementing people-oriented developmental programmes.

In the next five years, the country’s economic recovery is anchored on the National Development Strategy 1 that envisages a private sector-led economic revival.

As part of his assessment of the country’s industries, where capacity utilisation has rebounded, President Mnangagwa last month had insightful tours of industries in Harare, Bulawayo, and Manicaland provinces.

“I urge the economic secretariat and departments of the party not to be left behind but remain engaged with other stakeholders towards encouraging increased production and productivity across all sectors of the economy.

“Meanwhile, the party structures such as the Provincial and District Coordinating Committees must take a keen interest in the GDP statistics of their respective provinces and accordingly mobilise sectors in their provinces to work harder for the achievement of an upper middle-income status by 2030.

“On the infrastructure development front, we are accelerating the modernisation of our roads and ports of entry. There is remarkable progress on the southern and northern parts of the North-South Corridor along the Beitbridge-Harare to Chirundu Road. To date, the Hellsgate-Marongora stretch was completed and commissioned. The Japanese Government confirmed additional funding to further upgrade another portion of that road. The modernisation of the Beitbridge border post is also on course.

“As we seek to consolidate the gains of the 2020/2021 agriculture season, I commissioned Muchekeranwa Dam in Mashonaland East. I, thus, challenge the party structures and communities around the dam and other dams throughout the country to ensure the full utilisation of our water infrastructure for increased agriculture production and productivity, especially in horticulture, livestock and fisheries value chains.

“On the national level, concerted efforts must also be directed with regards to increased production in the ongoing winter season. Farmers are commended for utilising the agriculture support facilities for winter wheat production. These included the Presidential Winter Wheat Scheme and the Command CBZ Agro Yield Scheme. Meanwhile, we continue to receive significant deliveries of grain to the Grain Marketing Board,” he said.

Despite the Covid-19 headwinds, President Mnangagwa said the country’s manufacturing sector, another cornerstone of the NDS1, is on the rebound.

“The manufacturing sector is on the rebound. In spite of the adverse effects of shocks emanating from the Covid-19 pandemic, industrial capacity utilisation is improving, while increased demand is impacting positively on the growth of local production and consumption of food. It is commendable that our shelves are now dominated by locally produced goods

“My administration is on the course with regards deepening economic reforms, implementing prudent fiscal policies, and fighting inflation,” he said.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe estimates annual inflation to further decline and reach a low of 55 percent by July 2021, with the economy expected to grow by over 7 percent.

Meanwhile, the President said the ruling party, which is getting ever-popular with the population, attracting hordes of former opposition officials, should reap from the discontent in the MDC formations.

“The Politburo will recall that at our 351st Session, we stated that the party should never approach the forthcoming 2023 Harmonised General Election based on an assumed membership. The political landscape is fast changing with the opposition in disarray and the party is exhorted to fully occupy the space through relevant and people-oriented grassroots mobilisation. In this regard, the Politburo will today (yesterday) receive(d) reports on the ongoing Party cell verification and restructuring exercise.

“The process must continue to ensure comprehensive and thorough reconfiguration of our party structures beyond the inscription of names onto the registers.

“I urge the Party to start preparations for the National People’s Conference which will be held in October this year. Furthermore, let us also begin to take stock of the progress made in the implementation of the 2018 Manifesto with the view of developing the 2023 Election Manifesto,” he said.

In line with Zanu PF’s vision of elevating the youths and women, President Mnangagwa said as the party conducts its primary elections and restructuring processes, women and youth should rise to meet the expectations of the Party. Digital platforms should be harnessed for generating new membership as well as for engagements and discussions with various sub-sectors on pertinent issues that affect women and youth.

“The delivery of the promises, objectives of the party and the will of the people within the constituencies and wards should be our focus.

“The party membership should remain alive to the importance of unity in our nation, peace and order as conditions for inclusive and sustainable economic development. The culture, language, music, platforms and even organisations that promote division have no place in our party and country. These must be rejected and exposed by our people. Zimbabwean and African values and our national interests must be the guiding principles in all our interactions.”

President Mnangagwa updated members of recent developments in the region and Zimbabwe, including SADC member states’ commitment to regional peace, the recently commemorated Africa Day as well as the installation of the Mbuya Nehanda statue in Harare.