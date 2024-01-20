Public urged to work closely with the police

Officer Commanding Bulawayo province Commissioner Dr Wiklef Makamache (right), Hillside Police Station Officer-in-Charge Chief Inspector Precious Simango and chairperson of Whitestone and Mqabuko Heights Neighbourhood Watch Committee Mr Bhekimpilo Khanye (partly obscued) during the launch of Whitestone and Mqabuko Heights Neighbourhood Watch Committee patrol vehicle yesterday

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

THE officer commanding police in Bulawayo Province, Commissioner Wiklef Makamache, has urged members of the public to work closely with law enforcement agents and report any illicit dealings in communities including drug peddlers.

He was officiating at the launch of Whitestone and Mqabuko Heights Residents Association neighbourhood watch committee patrol vehicle under Hillside Police Station policing area.

Comm Makamache said the patrol vehicle launch comes at a time when the country is grappling with drug and substance abuse, which must be eradicated through collective effort.

“As you go about your daily routine, individual citizens are encouraged to take note and be geared to anonymously pass information that may assist the police to arrest and prosecute criminals.

“You can do so by approaching or calling the officer in charge of your local police station and then have a confidential conversation,” said Comm Makamache.

The provincial police commander said the police acknowledge and appreciate the continued co-operation and commitment by communities in fighting crime hence since 1980 the Zimbabwe Republic Police has been making remarkable strides in pursuing the philosophy of policing by popular participation.

“This rebranding process has yielded a positive shift in the policing landscape from the then coercive force to the community-oriented service. The culmination of this was the introduction of community policing initiatives such as Neighbourhood Watch Committees (NWC) we are witnessing today, Police Constabulary, Business Against Crime Forum of Zimbabwe (BACFOZ) as well as police bases and posts,” said Comm Makamache.

He said Whitestone and Mqabuko Heights had embraced the concept of assisting the ZRP in its policing duties.

“You heard the call and acted upon it. Your efforts are on display for notice. I am reliably informed that since the establishment of the Whitestone and Mqabuko Heights Neighbourhood Watch initiative in January 2022, the community never looked back in its quest to eradicate crime in the vicinity,” said Comm Makamache.

Statistics given by the police commander indicate that ZRP Hillside under the command of Chief Inspector Precious Simango, has been recording a decrease in crime since the establishment of the NWC.

In 2021 the station recorded 1 762 crimes and in 2022 the figure went down to 1 705, a decrease of 3,23 percent. In 2023, there was a further 10,44 percent drop to 1 578 cases.

“Congratulations and may year 2024 be an even better year once again. I am reliably made aware that this is the third patrol vehicle to the station after Matshamhlophe and Burnside successfully launched their two vehicles last year.

“It takes a high level of mutual understanding, commitment and collective responsibility to mobilise resources of this nature and magnitude,” said Comm Makamache.

‘Therefore, urge you to remain united as a community and continue cooperating with the police in fighting crime. As your officer commanding police for Bulawayo Metropolitan province, I will be in the clouds if all the police districts here present and their communities were to emulate this initiative.

“As you go about your daily routine, individual citizens are encouraged to take note and be geared to anonymously pass information that may assist the police in arresting criminals.”

Chairperson of the residents association, Pretty Mangani Zulu said they felt proud to own a vehicle that will be used to support the work done by both the residents and the police in helping to keep the community safe.

The vehicle, a twin cab was purchased through contributions from the 746 households.

In attendance at the ceremony were senior police commanders from the province, districts and other police stations.