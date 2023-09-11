Public violence CCC candidate further remanded

Chronicle Writer

A GWERU magistrate Ms Beauty Dube has further remanded Chirumanzu South constituency losing Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Patrick Cheza (50) in custody to tomorrow for bail ruling.

Ms Dube was standing in for presiding magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe.

Cheza is facing one count of inciting public violence.

Ms Dube said on Wednesday that while she agreed with the defence that the wait for bail ruling was too long, there was nothing she could do as she was just standing in for Mr Mahwe.

“The defence had indicated that they wanted the bail ruling latest tomorrow but I have seen that the record has 218 handwritten pages.

“This court can’t deliver the ruling on behalf of Mr Mahwe hence it has postponed the matter to a date when Mr Mahwe will be available,” she said.

Cheza handed himself to the police in the company of his lawyer Mr Esau Mandipa of Mutatu and Mandipa Legal Practice following the arrest of his supporters who allegedly assaulted former Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Cde Barbara Rwodzi after her son Mr George Chengetai Rwodzi was involved in an accident with a vehicle belonging to the accused.

Prosecutor Mr Taurai Mabuto told the court that on August 24, at around 1.20pm Cheza was driving along Charandura-Chaka dust road when he arrived at a road traffic accident involving his vehicle and the other vehicle that was being driven by Mr Rwodzi.

Upon arrival, Cheza allegedly shouted at the top of his voice at Cde Rwodzi.

Cheza who was together with Master Chidyiwe, Elias Maduveko, Deligull Sinyemba, Courage Mugova, Tonderai Mangau, Tinashe Muzvondiwa, Lovemore Paridzira, Toga Chimhari, Chris Mutovani, Onsimo Gumbu and other nine persons shouted in vernacular language “ngaarohwe” meaning “beat her up”.

Cheza, the court heard, allegedly incited Chidyiwe, Maduveko, Sinyemba, Mugova, Mangau, Muzvondiwa, Paridzira, Chimbari, Mutovoni, Gumbu and nine other persons who charged towards former Deputy Minister Rwodzi with iron bars, logs and knives.

The accused, who was visibly angry, raised his right hand in a challenging manner and continued shouting at former Deputy Minister Rwodzi.

Acting in common purpose, the court heard that Chidyiwe who was putting on a red T-shirt tripped former Deputy Minister Rwodzi and attempted to stab her in the face with a knife.

While the complainant was lying on the ground and crying for help Maduveko, Sinyemba, Mugova, Mangau, Muzvondiwa, Paridzira, Chimbari, Mutovoni, Gumbu and other nine accused persons joined in and indiscriminately kicked her several times with booted feet all over her body.

The accused persons stopped attacking her when her security aide fired one shot into the air.

Former Deputy Minister Rwodzi sustained serious injuries and was admitted to hospital where she received treatment.

The other accused are in custody facing public violence charges.