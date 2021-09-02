Pumula arts and community awards call for entries

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ORGANISERS of the Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards (Praca) have called on artistes to submit submissions for the second edition.

The awards which seek to honour artistes and personalities from the Pumula suburbs were introduced last year. This year’s edition is set to be held in December with the categories being increased from 33 to 40.

Last year, musician, songwriter and producer Poly Da Nqoe emerged as the biggest winner after he clinched three awards – Best Male Artist, Album of the year and Best music producer.

Event organisers, House of Arts Entertainment spokesperson Happy Mpofu invited artistes to submit their works.

“The Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards would like to inform all organisations, production houses, artists, groups, young people, activists and associations who are in the cultural and creative industries and Community Development that this year’s edition of the Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards submission period will be open on the 15th of September 2021 till 22 October 2021.

“Required submission details are name of artist, group, association, gallery, or production house and project involved. People should also state the category they are submitting for, date of work’s creation, cellphone number, email address and location,” said Mpofu.

Mpofu said the awards aim to recognise and motivate young people to keep contributing to the moral fabric of the community.

“Praca is a youth-led initiative that aims to motivate young people in the community to keep on doing the good work that they do in different spheres. It also seeks to appreciate, embrace and promote the different talents that young people have.

“Furthermore, these awards are a stepping stone of encouragement to other youngsters who’re yet to discover their purpose and talent,” said Mpofu adding that the awards are a way of building a reputable name for young people in Pumula.

“These awards have the ability to change the youth narrative in the community to young people being seen as reliable and trustworthy members of the community.”

Below is a list of Praca categories

Music Awards

1. Outstanding newcomer in all genre’s

2. Best Male Artist

3. Best Female Artist

4. Best Music producer/studio

5. Music video of the year

6. Song of the year

7. Best Maskandi Artist

8. Best Gospel Artist

9. Best RnB Artist

10. Best Amapiano/House/Ggom Artist

11. Best Hip hop Artist

12. Best Dancehall Artist

Dance Awards

1. Outstanding Dancer Individual

(i) Male

(ii) Female

2. Outstanding Dance Group Across all Genres

Poetry Awards

1. Outstanding Poet

(i) Male

(ii) Female

Film Awards

1. Best Upcoming Actor/Actress

2. Best Actor

3. Best Actress

4. Best short/feature film

5. Best Production/Media House

Visual Artists Awards

1. Best Visuals Director across all genres

2. Best photographer

3. Best Cinematographer

Comedy Awards

1. Best comedian

(i) Male

(ii) Female

2. Best Stand up Comedian

Modelling Awards

1. Best Male Model

2. Best female Model

Community awards

1. Outstanding Youth-led Community Organisation

2. Outstanding youth project

3. Business of the year

4. Most supporting NGO

Individual awards

1. Outstanding youth in community engagements

2. Entrepreneur of the year

3. Community leader of the year in all wards

4. Community group of the year in all wards

5. Most Developed Business

6. Upcoming Entrepreneur

7. Most Hard Working Young Person in the Community

Best handwork Awards

1. Best creative Hand worker of the year

Sports Category

1. Sportsman of the year

2. Best team of the year across all sports