“Pumula arts awards launch in style. . . Roadshow, fun run, kick off celebrations!

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

The Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards (Praca) commenced yesterday with a vibrant roadshow, a lively fun run, and an engaging festival at the Isilwane Youth Centre in Old Pumula.

Centered around the theme “Mental Health is a Universal Right”, Praca aims to bring attention to the significance of mental well-being and its profound impact on individuals and communities.

Tonight, a special dinner for nominees and a film screening will be held as part of the multifaceted programme.

The highlight of the event is set for Saturday, featuring the prestigious awards ceremony at the Pumula South Hall. Artistes and performers will gather to celebrate individuals and organisations that have made notable contributions to the community through their artistic endeavours in various categories.

The awards underscore the transformative power of art in inspiring change and advancing social progress.

_@TashaMutsiba